Todd Carney on his way back to the NRL
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:18 am
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1208
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/cron ... y5vhe.html
Re: Todd Carney on his way back to the NRL
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:05 am
Hillbilly_Red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 27, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 4142
Location: Anytown
Good luck to him
Sad preacher nailed upon the coloured door of time;
Insane teacher be there reminded of the rhyme.
There'll be no mutant enemy we shall certify;
Political ends, as sad remains, will die.
Re: Todd Carney on his way back to the NRL
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:25 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1668
That would put to bed the rumour going round that he has signed for Wakefield next year
Re: Todd Carney on his way back to the NRL
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:28 am
Hillbilly_Red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 27, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 4142
Location: Anytown
Even if true, that rumour would have died after comparing the half backs on Friday night! :DEPRESSED:
Sad preacher nailed upon the coloured door of time;
Insane teacher be there reminded of the rhyme.
There'll be no mutant enemy we shall certify;
Political ends, as sad remains, will die.
Re: Todd Carney on his way back to the NRL
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:44 pm
Upanunder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 292
When the hell are you dingbats gonna get a lets smash saints and finish on a high thread going

I'm fed up of coming here and seeing bugger all, I'm supposed to be on the Wakey forum not checking here every 5 minutes.....get with the f****** program Salford.

:)
Re: Todd Carney on his way back to the NRL
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:49 pm
Upanunder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 292
The Saints are as bad, though its not their home game.
Those idiots have got themselves in the grand final with Leeds already so there's no point checking their board for anything sensible.

