Right, for those on public transport, your best bet is to get to Ealing Broadway (District and Central lines). Out of the station, cross the road and walk about 80-100m to the bus stops and catch any of the following buses to Scotch Common - E2, E9, E10 or 297. That might sound like a faff but there are buses every minute or two and Scotch Common is about 100m from the ground.



For a pint, I would probably stay in central London and then get to the ground in good time for one or two in the clubhouse beforehand. As mentioned, beer is £4 - £4.50 (by no means unreasonable for London) and the clubhouse has a big screen with Sky on.



On a nice day (touchwood the forecast is good) the Trailfinders is a lovely place to watch a game and far nicer than a few of the crumbly Northern away grounds. But it is small and will feel like a squeeze if there is a decent Warrington attendance. I would suggest getting there handy and getting a good spot.