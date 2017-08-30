WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London broncos

Re: London broncos
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:28 am
just_browny
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3226
Johnkendal wrote:
That's a no then ! Haha

Seriously beer in the ground is £8 a pint, if you want a beer make sure you have one before you get in


That is complete b*******, I am a Wire fan in London and go to most Broncos home games. It is £4 for a pint in the ground. Will post a bit more info later.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:09 am
Johnkendal
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 457
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
just_browny wrote:
That is complete b*******, I am a Wire fan in London and go to most Broncos home games. It is £4 for a pint in the ground. Will post a bit more info later.

Hey don't shoot the messenger! Was told by somebody that works next to the ground, only known him for 52 years!
Hope you right browny
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:20 am
just_browny
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3226
I am.

Right, for those on public transport, your best bet is to get to Ealing Broadway (District and Central lines). Out of the station, cross the road and walk about 80-100m to the bus stops and catch any of the following buses to Scotch Common - E2, E9, E10 or 297. That might sound like a faff but there are buses every minute or two and Scotch Common is about 100m from the ground.

For a pint, I would probably stay in central London and then get to the ground in good time for one or two in the clubhouse beforehand. As mentioned, beer is £4 - £4.50 (by no means unreasonable for London) and the clubhouse has a big screen with Sky on.

On a nice day (touchwood the forecast is good) the Trailfinders is a lovely place to watch a game and far nicer than a few of the crumbly Northern away grounds. But it is small and will feel like a squeeze if there is a decent Warrington attendance. I would suggest getting there handy and getting a good spot.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:51 am
shinymcshine
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1369
wire-quin wrote:
Its more than spoons but most certainly not £8 :)


Well, to parody a recent MPs gaff:

Perhaps for £8 he gets a handjob thrown in too.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:16 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8373
Lol
once a wire always a wire
