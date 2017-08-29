WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar

Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:37 am
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14896
New bar to be opened on Kingswood by Hudgell & Pearson

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/hull-fc-hull-kr-owners-391904

Don't have issue with them doing business together, but seems a bizarre location to me if its aimed at being a Sports Bar, its not convenient for either teams ground for pre match drinks. But they are both sucessful businessmen and i'm sure will have done their homework.
Re: Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:05 am
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 713
UllFC wrote:
New bar to be opened on Kingswood by Hudgell & Pearson

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/hull-fc-hull-kr-owners-391904

Don't have issue with them doing business together, but seems a bizarre location to me if its aimed at being a Sports Bar, its not convenient for either teams ground for pre match drinks. But they are both sucessful businessmen and i'm sure will have done their homework.

It seems a silly location, and I certainly won't be making a special effort to go. I hope it succeeds, but the Grill Bar concept is a trend at the moment, will it last?
Re: Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:11 am
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2066
Location: United Kingdom
Within 5 years they'll be sharing a rugby team
I have lost interest
Re: Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:43 am
Fields of Fire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 514
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
As I live on Kingswood I am well pleased about this as we have knowhere up here that shows live sport within walking distance the area is getting bigger all the time so there is plenty of people to service I think it will do very well.
Re: Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:14 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5718
Location: east east hull
UllFC wrote:
New bar to be opened on Kingswood by Hudgell & Pearson

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/hull-fc-hull-kr-owners-391904

Don't have issue with them doing business together, but seems a bizarre location to me if its aimed at being a Sports Bar, its not convenient for either teams ground for pre match drinks. But they are both sucessful businessmen and i'm sure will have done their homework.

Don't think it's really aimed at fans having a pre match drink more to do with the amount of people on kingswood it will be its own little town soon
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:24 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5570
Fields of Fire wrote:
As I live on Kingswood I am well pleased about this as we have knowhere up here that shows live sport within walking distance the area is getting bigger all the time so there is plenty of people to service I think it will do very well.


I live up on Kingswood too, and have said for years it needed a Sports Bar. I even told my brother in law on Saturday travelling down to Wembley that I would love to have looked into opening one, but been beaten to it!
Re: Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:11 pm
Fields of Fire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 514
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Wilde 3 wrote:
I live up on Kingswood too, and have said for years it needed a Sports Bar. I even told my brother in law on Saturday travelling down to Wembley that I would love to have looked into opening one, but been beaten to it!


:thumb: Take this Thursday for instance our kids are going to be at grandparents on Thursday as we are both working so we suggested going to pub to watch our game but the nearest is probably Sutton Fields so we are going to stop in and watch it so the new place is going to be a welcome addition to the estate.

