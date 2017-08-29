WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar

Hudgell & Pearson opening a bar
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:37 am
UllFC
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004
Posts: 14896
New bar to be opened on Kingswood by Hudgell & Pearson

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/hull-fc-hull-kr-owners-391904

Don't have issue with them doing business together, but seems a bizarre location to me if its aimed at being a Sports Bar, its not convenient for either teams ground for pre match drinks. But they are both sucessful businessmen and i'm sure will have done their homework.
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:05 am
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017
Posts: 711
UllFC wrote:
New bar to be opened on Kingswood by Hudgell & Pearson

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hull-east-yorkshire-news/hull-fc-hull-kr-owners-391904

Don't have issue with them doing business together, but seems a bizarre location to me if its aimed at being a Sports Bar, its not convenient for either teams ground for pre match drinks. But they are both sucessful businessmen and i'm sure will have done their homework.

It seems a silly location, and I certainly won't be making a special effort to go. I hope it succeeds, but the Grill Bar concept is a trend at the moment, will it last?

