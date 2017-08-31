sarge1 wrote: Wrong - please see post from devoniangiant on page #1 of this thread. You will see his / her comment about Watkins there and I will repeat that the reason IMO is Cudjoe's poor tackling. This is my genuine opinion, but if you cannot accept another opinion that's your problem.

I congratulate Cudjoe on his well deserved testimonial but I think that you should accept he is not perfect as are several other long serving players in other clubs where a testimonial has been granted.

Your blinkers seem to prevent you from seeing that just maybe Watkins is regarded as a better centre and anyone who thinks differently is a troll.

Again, I congratulate Cudjoe on being granted a testimonial, so let's just leave it there and you go back to your troll hunting, but not me, not even close.

If you read my post I said immediately above yours. I also didn't compare him disfavourably to Watkins- their tackling stats are similar- so if you believe cudjoe is a poor tackler then you must have a similar thought on Watkins. Leroy isn't as a good a line runner as Watkins- but IMO has a much better step- and is certainly a better passer of the ball to his winger- we saw that with jerrys frustration towards Watkins in the internationals- he's used to getting excellent service from his inside- and IMO England would do better with Leroy and Jerry playing together regardless.Your post was disrespectful on this particular thread.