WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Testimonial for the captain

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Testimonial for the captain

Post a reply
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:11 am
sarge1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Dec 22, 2015 3:38 pm
Posts: 34
jools wrote:
No it is you being a troll on a thread about our captain being granted a testimonial. Your comment is not relevant to this thread and isn't in response to any of the previous comments on this thread. It's trolling.


OK you believe it's trolling to comment on someone else's opinion that they can't understand why Watkins gets selected for England ahead of Cudjoe.
Don't be so precious about anyone having a different opinion.
I was only pointing out that his tackling is not the best and that could be the reason.
It's not trolling to state my opinion or do you think that anyone that raises a negative point about him is not genuine?
Insular is an understatement!!!!
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:24 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7789
sarge1 wrote:
OK you believe it's trolling to comment on someone else's opinion that they can't understand why Watkins gets selected for England ahead of Cudjoe.
Don't be so precious about anyone having a different opinion.
I was only pointing out that his tackling is not the best and that could be the reason.
It's not trolling to state my opinion or do you think that anyone that raises a negative point about him is not genuine?
Insular is an understatement!!!!


I believe it is trolling to make the point on a thread congratulating him- I can see no comment directly above yours about Watkins- it's clear from your previous posts you are just a troll. Check his defensive stats, similar to watkins- your opinion will be worth more if it's relevant- or even right
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:07 am
sarge1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Dec 22, 2015 3:38 pm
Posts: 34
jools wrote:
I believe it is trolling to make the point on a thread congratulating him- I can see no comment directly above yours about Watkins- it's clear from your previous posts you are just a troll. Check his defensive stats, similar to watkins- your opinion will be worth more if it's relevant- or even right


Wrong - please see post from devoniangiant on page #1 of this thread. You will see his / her comment about Watkins there and I will repeat that the reason IMO is Cudjoe's poor tackling. This is my genuine opinion, but if you cannot accept another opinion that's your problem.
I congratulate Cudjoe on his well deserved testimonial but I think that you should accept he is not perfect as are several other long serving players in other clubs where a testimonial has been granted.
Your blinkers seem to prevent you from seeing that just maybe Watkins is regarded as a better centre and anyone who thinks differently is a troll.
Again, I congratulate Cudjoe on being granted a testimonial, so let's just leave it there and you go back to your troll hunting, but not me, not even close.
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:56 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14798
Location: Overlooking the Canal
No one is saying he is perfect, they are congratulating him on being granted a testimonial for the length of time and effort he has put into serving the Giants club.

there is not one player that's alive or lived that was perfect !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:30 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7789
sarge1 wrote:
Wrong - please see post from devoniangiant on page #1 of this thread. You will see his / her comment about Watkins there and I will repeat that the reason IMO is Cudjoe's poor tackling. This is my genuine opinion, but if you cannot accept another opinion that's your problem.
I congratulate Cudjoe on his well deserved testimonial but I think that you should accept he is not perfect as are several other long serving players in other clubs where a testimonial has been granted.
Your blinkers seem to prevent you from seeing that just maybe Watkins is regarded as a better centre and anyone who thinks differently is a troll.
Again, I congratulate Cudjoe on being granted a testimonial, so let's just leave it there and you go back to your troll hunting, but not me, not even close.


If you read my post I said immediately above yours. I also didn't compare him disfavourably to Watkins- their tackling stats are similar- so if you believe cudjoe is a poor tackler then you must have a similar thought on Watkins. Leroy isn't as a good a line runner as Watkins- but IMO has a much better step- and is certainly a better passer of the ball to his winger- we saw that with jerrys frustration towards Watkins in the internationals- he's used to getting excellent service from his inside- and IMO England would do better with Leroy and Jerry playing together regardless.
Your post was disrespectful on this particular thread.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:13 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13155
Location: Huddersfield
i think cudjoes defence is brilliant! the amount of times he gets them by the collar and rags them down :D

top top player
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, DAVE@CAS1990, Huddsgiants11, HuddsRL5, newgroundb4wakey, Run leroy , run ! and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,1711,56976,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
10
- 20BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM