Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:16 am
Matt01 wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Av0glaTzxyA

One of the greatest


One of my favourite all time tries this one.

Mayne been beaten by Darnells try at Salford this year.
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:41 am
brearley84 wrote:
pleased for leroy, great player and very proud and loyal

only 28! been around for ages! look forward to more years linking up with jerry on the wing


Because his tackling is suspect at best?
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:58 am
Here we go again.....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:59 am
sarge1 wrote:
Because his tackling is suspect at best?


This was in response to the comment about why Watkins was selected ahead of Cudjoe for England.
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:06 am
sarge1 wrote:
This was in response to the comment about why Watkins was selected ahead of Cudjoe for England.


No it is you being a troll on a thread about our captain being granted a testimonial. Your comment is not relevant to this thread and isn't in response to any of the previous comments on this thread. It's trolling.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:44 pm
Matt01 wrote:
This is what I'll remember most

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjj57kTM63I


brilliant memories! :CLAP:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:44 pm
Chetnik wrote:
One of my favourite all time tries this one.

Mayne been beaten by Darnells try at Salford this year.


hmm bit more riding on the wire one!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:59 pm
Matt01 wrote:
This is what I'll remember most

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjj57kTM63I



Enough to inspire someone to Start posting on this forum, with a suitable nickname......!
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:23 pm
Matt01 wrote:
This is what I'll remember most

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjj57kTM63I


and the guy who uploaded that is very, very handsome.
Re: Testimonial for the captain
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:49 am
jools wrote:
No it is you being a troll on a thread about our captain being granted a testimonial. Your comment is not relevant to this thread and isn't in response to any of the previous comments on this thread. It's trolling.


OK you believe it's trolling to comment on someone else's opinion that they can't understand why Watkins gets selected for England ahead of Cudjoe.
Don't be so precious about anyone having a different opinion.
I was only pointing out that his tackling is not the best and that could be the reason.
It's not trolling to state my opinion or do you. Relieve that anyone that raises a negative point about him is not genuine?
Insular is an understatement!!!!
