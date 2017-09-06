WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Game

Re: Our Game
Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:31 pm
rubber duckie
Morrisseyisawire..
It looks to me like British Bulldog without a start and finish safe wall.....but it looks like it ought to have a bat and ball in it somewhere the way they dress and high 5.
Re: Our Game
Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:53 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOki4la_ddc
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Our Game
Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:13 pm
morrisseyisawire
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOki4la_ddc


That's bonkers. It seemed to consist of one person getting heavily outnumbered by the defence, running round in circles and then thrown into touch.

Maybe Mr Agar coaches them.
Re: Our Game
Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:25 pm
ninearches
Kabbadi comes on just after the Friday night match & seems to be an ideal game if no one can afford a ball.
Re: Our Game
Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:27 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
morrisseyisawire wrote:
That's bonkers. It seemed to consist of one person getting heavily outnumbered by the defence, running round in circles and then thrown into touch.

Maybe Mr Agar coaches them.



My daughter used to do this as part of warm ups for judo class a while, the version thats on after sky live games is a lot posher, think dodgeball from the movie dodgeball. Also you're allowed to kick people as a form of touching them.
Re: Our Game
Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:35 pm
rubber duckie
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
My daughter used to do this as part of warm ups for judo class a while, the version thats on after sky live games is a lot posher, think dodgeball from the movie dodgeball. Also you're allowed to kick people as a form of touching them.

That's the thing though...no ball.
It needs one like the Snitch in Harry Potter.
Re: Our Game
Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:40 pm
Lebron James
rubber duckie wrote:
Where's your evidence. Not that I disagree with you, but it is a bold statement to make.


Falling crowds, falling TV viewers and a reduction in participation levels. Have you seen the amateur game? Outside of the national conference teams are struggling to fulfil fixtures. I don't know what the answer is!

Re: Our Game
Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:26 pm
ninearches
I think what has happened is sky tv. 20 years ago they wanted to create franchises within the game & the compromise was keeping the "bigger" teams in superleague while virtually discarding all the others.Unfortunately,the very basis of rugby league is as a parochial sport where the enjoyment is playing the teams round about where you live in local derbies. It is a big upheaval for teams to play cross pennine games for many supporters. There must be many supporters of the game ,& of lower division clubs, for whom teams in superleague attract no allegiance whatsoever & who feel neglected by the game.
