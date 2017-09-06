I think what has happened is sky tv. 20 years ago they wanted to create franchises within the game & the compromise was keeping the "bigger" teams in superleague while virtually discarding all the others.Unfortunately,the very basis of rugby league is as a parochial sport where the enjoyment is playing the teams round about where you live in local derbies. It is a big upheaval for teams to play cross pennine games for many supporters. There must be many supporters of the game ,& of lower division clubs, for whom teams in superleague attract no allegiance whatsoever & who feel neglected by the game.