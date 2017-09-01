|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 732
Location: Warrington
|
And no doubt Toronto, toulouse and in the future new york will have cash to splash too which by making the game more star studded and entertaining will increase crowd and participation numbers. Salary cap has to go as at the minute the game is dying a rapid rate and needs a financial boost asap....and we have people in the game willing to spend.
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:42 am
|
Joined: Mon Dec 31, 2012 4:59 pm
Posts: 398
Location: Newton-le-Willows
|
To give an indication of my vintage, when I started following the Wire I used to wait behind the main stand at Wilderspool every home game and ask Brian Bevan to sign my match programme. Although he seemed reluctant he never refused. Perhaps because I was a little kid he had some sympathy. He was an odd looking character, shabby gaberdine mac with his boots in a brown paper parcel tucked beneath his arm. You'd never dream he was the greatest RL winger who ever lived. When I was old enough and had the cash I purchased a season ticket and had one every season until three years ago. I had the privilege of seeing all the Wire greats from the early 50's until three years ago. Until that time three of us had seats in the North Stand. Slowly but surely my interest waned. The game I started watching all those years ago had changed irrevocably. The skills had gone from the game, sidesteps, dummies, change of pace, swerves and what you might call kidology...The game had been reduced to a biff bash wrestling match, no skills required but brute force and ignorance and endless kicking of the ball, something we used to laugh at Rugby Union for. I found myself leaving the match earlier and earlier, I was bored rigid. Of course I couldn't leave my mates stranded for transport so I went to my car and listened to the radio. Eventually I was sat in the north stand at one match, can't remember which and I asked myself *What am I doing here* I left and have not been back since. What to do ? Well perhaps something I wrote to the sports page of the Post and Evening Chronicle 50 years ago. Reduce the teams to 11 players and do away with the scrums...any infringements to be restarted with a tap penalty to the opposition....Present day scrums are a farce anyway with half backs joining the scrum, the other halfback joining the centres and a biff bash forward playing standoff....I knew my time had come when coaches and commentators started talking about left and right channels and wingers being called edge runners...Perhaps I'm looking at the old game through rose tinted spectacles and yes there were terrible games in the old days particularly when Yorkshire teams paid a visit and they tended to stick the ball up their jumpers and you just couldn't get the ball off them but in the main they were a rarity and most of the matches were good entertainment. I still watch the game on TV but rarely last more than twenty minutes. To quote a hoary old cliche *I didn't leave the game, the game left me*
|
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 3:41 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8385
|
That's a great read BBH. Thank you.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:53 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 07, 2009 5:41 am
Posts: 11
|
I think that BBH and myself are of a similar age! I also remember the greats, but also the woeful seventies with broken jaws, head high tackles, Eddy Waring, and the BBC most weeks showing Rugby Unions "the try" and rugby leagues Fox's last minute missed goal at wembley. However I have enjoyed most of the past 8 years with the successes I never dreamed off, that is why this season has been such a disappointment, I think that Tony Smith (with Morans backing) raised us to a level that we could compete with Wigan, Saints, and Leeds, as equals and not just scrape the odd win against the odds. I sincerely hope that this season has been just a blip, and we are not going to have an annual fight against relagation, what ever form that takes. I think it is time for Smith and Agar to go but have no idea who could replace the pair. We seem to be shopping for mediocre and possibly cheap players and I do not know wether that is the board or Smith, but rumours abound and until we improve our shopping and style of play,I do not think the present position will improve
|
|
Mon Sep 04, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3434
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Two great post's there, i think a lot of people in some way can relate to that.
|
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:28 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 910
|
Rugby league is in a terminal decline. Sad but true
Regards
King James
|
|
Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8385
|
Where's your evidence. Not that I disagree with you, but it is a bold statement to make.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:57 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 86
Location: Lymm
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Where's your evidence. Not that I disagree with you, but it is a bold statement to make.
To paraphrase an earlier post of mine -
In 2016 - RL was ranked 27th for participation. Player numbers are down 39% over 10 years, and down 9% vs 2015.
Sports die when people stop playing them.
However, as a counter point -
30 years ago, the average top flight attendance was under 5,000.
Now, the top flight average attendance is just under 9,000.
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:30 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8914
|
With RL now on the same same Sky channel as darts, canoeing and Kabaddi I think we get a good idea of where we sit.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Brendinio, Brolenni13, DAG, getdownmonkeyman, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, King of the North, Man Mountain, MrFlibble, NSW, rchick, Rugby, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, Uncle Rico, WazzaWire and 233 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves