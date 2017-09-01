I think that BBH and myself are of a similar age! I also remember the greats, but also the woeful seventies with broken jaws, head high tackles, Eddy Waring, and the BBC most weeks showing Rugby Unions "the try" and rugby leagues Fox's last minute missed goal at wembley. However I have enjoyed most of the past 8 years with the successes I never dreamed off, that is why this season has been such a disappointment, I think that Tony Smith (with Morans backing) raised us to a level that we could compete with Wigan, Saints, and Leeds, as equals and not just scrape the odd win against the odds. I sincerely hope that this season has been just a blip, and we are not going to have an annual fight against relagation, what ever form that takes. I think it is time for Smith and Agar to go but have no idea who could replace the pair. We seem to be shopping for mediocre and possibly cheap players and I do not know wether that is the board or Smith, but rumours abound and until we improve our shopping and style of play,I do not think the present position will improve