WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Game

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Our Game

Post a reply
Re: Our Game
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 4:13 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 726
Location: Warrington
And no doubt Toronto, toulouse and in the future new york will have cash to splash too which by making the game more star studded and entertaining will increase crowd and participation numbers. Salary cap has to go as at the minute the game is dying a rapid rate and needs a financial boost asap....and we have people in the game willing to spend.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Our Game
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:42 am
BrianBradyHandOff User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 31, 2012 4:59 pm
Posts: 398
Location: Newton-le-Willows
To give an indication of my vintage, when I started following the Wire I used to wait behind the main stand at Wilderspool every home game and ask Brian Bevan to sign my match programme. Although he seemed reluctant he never refused. Perhaps because I was a little kid he had some sympathy. He was an odd looking character, shabby gaberdine mac with his boots in a brown paper parcel tucked beneath his arm. You'd never dream he was the greatest RL winger who ever lived. When I was old enough and had the cash I purchased a season ticket and had one every season until three years ago. I had the privilege of seeing all the Wire greats from the early 50's until three years ago. Until that time three of us had seats in the North Stand. Slowly but surely my interest waned. The game I started watching all those years ago had changed irrevocably. The skills had gone from the game, sidesteps, dummies, change of pace, swerves and what you might call kidology...The game had been reduced to a biff bash wrestling match, no skills required but brute force and ignorance and endless kicking of the ball, something we used to laugh at Rugby Union for. I found myself leaving the match earlier and earlier, I was bored rigid. Of course I couldn't leave my mates stranded for transport so I went to my car and listened to the radio. Eventually I was sat in the north stand at one match, can't remember which and I asked myself *What am I doing here* I left and have not been back since. What to do ? Well perhaps something I wrote to the sports page of the Post and Evening Chronicle 50 years ago. Reduce the teams to 11 players and do away with the scrums...any infringements to be restarted with a tap penalty to the opposition....Present day scrums are a farce anyway with half backs joining the scrum, the other halfback joining the centres and a biff bash forward playing standoff....I knew my time had come when coaches and commentators started talking about left and right channels and wingers being called edge runners...Perhaps I'm looking at the old game through rose tinted spectacles and yes there were terrible games in the old days particularly when Yorkshire teams paid a visit and they tended to stick the ball up their jumpers and you just couldn't get the ball off them but in the main they were a rarity and most of the matches were good entertainment. I still watch the game on TV but rarely last more than twenty minutes. To quote a hoary old cliche *I didn't leave the game, the game left me*
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, aliw2001, Bing [Bot], BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Ed3, karetaker, matt6169, MortigiTempo, Rugby and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,1321,57276,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
20
- 16GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM