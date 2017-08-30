WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Game

Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:15 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 5405
Location: Hill Valley
rubber duckie wrote:
S Grandad might have hit the nail on the head.
Players of skill is replaced by players if fitness.
Long gone are the days of old...The John Woods and the Kelly Shelfords.


Sadly you are correct.

It is all about completion rates, and 'dominating the ruck and the arm wrestle'. Maverick players and plays are out of the window and just not fit for purpose in the modern game.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:50 pm
Sporting Billy
Joined: Wed Apr 12, 2006
Posts: 500
Location: The banks of the royal blue Mersey
To reduce the number of tries from kicks in the air, how about incentivising running tries by awarding 5 points and say 3 points for a try where there has been a kick during that particular tackle. I for one am bored with kicks on the last tackle and the eternity taken by the VR deciding if it was/wasn't a try.
Nil Satis Nisi Optimum
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:25 am
morleys_deckchair
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009
Posts: 8766
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Create a new line thats 5m out from the try line, then if the defending side catches a kick (without the ball bouncing) behind said line (in the air or stood on the ground), they get a penalty on the half way line.
Massive pessimist
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:44 am
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006
Posts: 3261
Location: newton-le-willows
Seeing as a lot of kicks are necessary because a team are running out of options would a complete overhaul of the system be in order as so....1. Do away with 6 tackles altogether & have say 10 tackles to allow a team to do more with the ball in hand,2. reduce the ten metres at the ruck to suit something more like Saints,Wigan ,Leeds distances, 3.allow striking by the marker at ptb & 4. encouraging more aggressive defence to get the ball back. 5.disallow kicks intended to turn a team round to getting possession further back than their last tackle play which currently allows an attacking team to punish defensive effort.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:53 am
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012
Posts: 3620
Location: Calling You / Blue october
For me, the low quality games are due to fewer juniors playing the game at grass roots, leading to lower quality players coming through to SL. So rather than change the rules I would suggest that all SL clubs should be forced to spend 5% of their income in promoting / supporting local clubs in their area. If they can't afford it, then they drop into the Championship.

Unless we turn around the decline in playing numbers we will eventually cease to exist.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:05 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002
Posts: 35398
Location: "The cuss i will?"
ninearches wrote:
Seeing as a lot of kicks are necessary because a team are running out of options would a complete overhaul of the system be in order as so....1. Do away with 6 tackles altogether & have say 10 tackles to allow a team to do more with the ball in hand,2. reduce the ten metres at the ruck to suit something more like Saints,Wigan ,Leeds distances, 3.allow striking by the marker at ptb & 4. encouraging more aggressive defence to get the ball back. 5.disallow kicks intended to turn a team round to getting possession further back than their last tackle play which currently allows an attacking team to punish defensive effort.



i'd welcome striking at the ptb returning, it would encourage tackles to get up and off and not mess about as much in the ruck, and it would make ppl in possession play the ball properly with the foot, because of the danger of losing possession
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
