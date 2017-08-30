ninearches wrote: Seeing as a lot of kicks are necessary because a team are running out of options would a complete overhaul of the system be in order as so....1. Do away with 6 tackles altogether & have say 10 tackles to allow a team to do more with the ball in hand,2. reduce the ten metres at the ruck to suit something more like Saints,Wigan ,Leeds distances, 3.allow striking by the marker at ptb & 4. encouraging more aggressive defence to get the ball back. 5.disallow kicks intended to turn a team round to getting possession further back than their last tackle play which currently allows an attacking team to punish defensive effort.

i'd welcome striking at the ptb returning, it would encourage tackles to get up and off and not mess about as much in the ruck, and it would make ppl in possession play the ball properly with the foot, because of the danger of losing possession