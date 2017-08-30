rubber duckie wrote:
S Grandad might have hit the nail on the head.
Players of skill is replaced by players if fitness.
Long gone are the days of old...The John Woods and the Kelly Shelfords.
Sadly you are correct.
It is all about completion rates, and 'dominating the ruck and the arm wrestle'. Maverick players and plays are out of the window and just not fit for purpose in the modern game.