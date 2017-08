Captain Hook wrote: I'm not convinced Kelly Shelford was in the same league as John Woods. Much as I enjoyed watching KS being part time was no excuse for his state of (un)fitness

That is exactly my point though. I don't disagree the Wood was better either.Both were renowned for not training and one for his social habits.But my point was that these two guys had thr skill levels that we don't see anymore.Once the fitness roles took over from pure skill the role changed and instead of the skillful stand off we got athletic forwards playing the role instead...Sculthorpe Farrell etc.