Maybe one overhead kick in the opposition 20 per half....but god knows how you'd police that. Cas are by far the best to watch this season but i still find a lot of their play formulaic compared to decades ago. Whatever happened to a cheekky chip over the top or widnes' little beauty where three of them lined up with their backs to play on a penalty and dispersed all pretending to carry the ball? There's no on-field ingenuity anymore.