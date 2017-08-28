Cas are showing other sides how the game needs to be played at present - I hope they win the Grand Final so that other clubs can see this is the way forward for the games style, rather than adopting the 'grind' or in our case trying to win via a scootathon mentality - Everyone wants to win, but most importantly, we want to be entertained!!!



It's no surprise that the standard of the game has decreased though, as salaries for SL players have seen real term reductions for well over a decade and during the same period, salaries in the NRL and RU have accelerated massively. We wont be able to attract the Monaghan's, Hodgsons, Kings etc of the modern game if we can't pay them the salary they can achieve elsewhere.



The marquee player allowance could help improve that situation, so far we have Tomkins, Williams & Barba I believe on marquee allowances - we need more of them to increase the quality and profile of the sport.



The RFL can do their bit by trying to attract French and NA teams and so TV deals to the game in the Northern Hemisphere, but Sky need to step up and offer the game what its worth, otherwise they will have a product that will continue to diminish until even viewers in the heartlands aren't interested - It's obviously in Sky's interest to get TV rights for SL for as cheap as possible, but on the other hand TV revenue is the lifeblood of any major sport and they need to come to the party.