Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8889
Agree with a lot of this.
I would like to see
1. Contested scrums to encourage forwards to pack properly.
2. Reduced interchanges.
3. Some way of reducing the number of kick / catch / tries - they are boring.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:59 pm
POSTL
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat May 30, 2009 10:11 pm
Posts: 253
Location: Warrington
Wires71 wrote:
Agree with a lot of this.
I would like to see
1. Contested scrums to encourage forwards to pack properly.
2. Reduced interchanges.
3. Some way of reducing the number of kick / catch / tries - they are boring.
I also agree with most of what has been said in previous posts, however, even though i take your point re the scrums don't think i want to see contested scrums back, we will probably have the game stopping and starting, scrum wheeling, collapsing, striking to early etc, i would get rid of scrums altogether really embarrassing.
I would also keep the water carriers/ trainers off the pitch, some are on more than the players.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:32 am
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8368
Problem with contesting scrums is the players get naughty. Back in the day we rarely saw a scrum pack and ball in and out in one motion....it was often repack and even repack again, then eventually a penalty often given the way of the attacking team.
Scrums slowed the game down.
They are nothing more than a soft penalty. They still remain because no one has come up with a good enough idea of how to restart the game without one yet.
once a wire always a wire
Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:14 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8889
Another idea to reduce the reliance on the kick down field is to modify the "down town" rule. The change could be that the kicking side players are only onside if they are behind the kicker at the time it is kicked. This will give the receiving player more time and space, instead of facing 5 players 10 yards away from them when they collect the ball.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:44 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27114
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I wouldn't bring back contested scrums since I can remember when we had them and they were a total mess and a lottery to referee. Having 12 players struggling for possession and trying umpteen underhand ways to do it left refs able to take their pick what to penalise.
I do agree that the game has become dull because there's no battle for possession.
I'd reduce the 10metres. You get so much wrestling, flopping and holding down because players need time to get back 10m. Go back to 5m and get players to release immediately. I'd bring back being able to rake the ball back at the PTB and make it compulsory to play the ball with the foot. Back in the late 80s and early 90s this was all enforced without issue.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:45 am
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5400
Location: Hill Valley
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Now we have a situation where grunt, pushing the laws to their limit, conservatism and in some cases, blatant cheating, are preferred to entertainment. Due to the inadequacy of the refs, the RFL and the overly pedantic rules, however, this approach often gives success (Hello Mr Wane).
Agreed, but you only have to pop onto the wigan site to see that even their fans are citing playing style and grind as a reason the fans are not bothering as much anymore and why they were down on numbers for the final at the weekend.
Even my own team (Leeds), sitting second in the table and i struggle to think of many games i have been truly entertained this year and enthusiasm and excitement for matches is dwindling by the year. As others have said, only Cas games are really worth spending time watching these days, I watch far more NRL than i do SL. I was brought up watching the likes of Hanley, Schoey, Innes, Iro, Tait etc... in the early 90's putting on a regular show. We didn't always win... we won sod all infact during the era, but i still look back on that time with fondness with free flowing RL at it's purest. Far better the turgid, generic arm wrestle we get across the league these days.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:42 am
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 810
Location: Warrington
Ok, so were all agreed that the present game is awful. The question now is what can WE do to change it?
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:09 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27114
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Realistically WE can't do anything. If things continue as they are attendances will fall. However there are still a lot of supporters that don't know much different to what is served up now and will continue to go.
I hope that Cas win the GF and other coaches sit up and take notice. Perhaps then you may get some other clubs emulating their approach in the same way everyone copied the horribly cynical and negative way that Maguire brought to Wigan.
We can debate rule changes to the cows come home but I still think the big issue is the 10m rule. Teams are too far apart and it's made the ruck the be all and end all to the detriment of the game as a whole.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:17 am
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 836
Cas are showing other sides how the game needs to be played at present - I hope they win the Grand Final so that other clubs can see this is the way forward for the games style, rather than adopting the 'grind' or in our case trying to win via a scootathon mentality - Everyone wants to win, but most importantly, we want to be entertained!!!
It's no surprise that the standard of the game has decreased though, as salaries for SL players have seen real term reductions for well over a decade and during the same period, salaries in the NRL and RU have accelerated massively. We wont be able to attract the Monaghan's, Hodgsons, Kings etc of the modern game if we can't pay them the salary they can achieve elsewhere.
The marquee player allowance could help improve that situation, so far we have Tomkins, Williams & Barba I believe on marquee allowances - we need more of them to increase the quality and profile of the sport.
The RFL can do their bit by trying to attract French and NA teams and so TV deals to the game in the Northern Hemisphere, but Sky need to step up and offer the game what its worth, otherwise they will have a product that will continue to diminish until even viewers in the heartlands aren't interested - It's obviously in Sky's interest to get TV rights for SL for as cheap as possible, but on the other hand TV revenue is the lifeblood of any major sport and they need to come to the party.
