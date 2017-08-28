morrisseyisawire wrote: Now we have a situation where grunt, pushing the laws to their limit, conservatism and in some cases, blatant cheating, are preferred to entertainment. Due to the inadequacy of the refs, the RFL and the overly pedantic rules, however, this approach often gives success (Hello Mr Wane).



Agreed, but you only have to pop onto the wigan site to see that even their fans are citing playing style and grind as a reason the fans are not bothering as much anymore and why they were down on numbers for the final at the weekend.Even my own team (Leeds), sitting second in the table and i struggle to think of many games i have been truly entertained this year and enthusiasm and excitement for matches is dwindling by the year. As others have said, only Cas games are really worth spending time watching these days, I watch far more NRL than i do SL. I was brought up watching the likes of Hanley, Schoey, Innes, Iro, Tait etc... in the early 90's putting on a regular show. We didn't always win... we won sod all infact during the era, but i still look back on that time with fondness with free flowing RL at it's purest. Far better the turgid, generic arm wrestle we get across the league these days.