Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:28 pm
Captain Hook
I'm not sure if drastic action is needed or just a few tweaks but our game (Rugby League) is rapidly heading up a cul de sac and unless something is done soon the damage will be irreversible.
I suspect we look to emulate the NRL but all that has done is squeeze the enjoyment out of it.
The balance has tipped too far in favour of the Defence. In support of my view consider the following
1) The 3 man tackle, firstly it seems the 3rd is as near to a "flop" as makes no difference. Secondly it takes an age for them to peel themselves off the tackled player, but because they lie on top of each other the ref is reluctant to penalise. Potential solution, set time to clear the ruck. It is then up to the Defending team to decide how many people to commit to the tackle, but it is then their responsibility to clear out in time
2) Dominant/surrender...why? If the runner wants to sacrifice distance for a speeded up play the ball let them. (It seems every time Ratch is tackled it is called as "surrender").
3) Wingers expected to run the ball out of defence. No, no no! I want to see the winger "skin" the opposition not act like a superannuated prop! This is obviously a coaching issue and I don't know how to rectify it.
4) The over reliance on kicks to create try's . I'm fairly sure the answer to this is to give half backs time to develop, but that probably requires patience fro coaches AND fans...
No doubt there are many others, but the point is something needs to be done urgently, and this isn't just a knee jerk reaction to our poor season, hand on heart how many other teams are playing the sort of RL that inspires you?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:36 pm
silver2
I must agree. Like so many games Saturdays final was a war of attrition. There was very little flair and scoring seemed dependant upon a kick lottery in the final 10 metres. Compare that with the excitment of a 1980s game. I know which I prefer.
Re: Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:28 pm
sir adrian morley
1 we have very little talent playing the game...i.e m monas morley hodgson briers cunningham scully peacock sinfield.i.ll go further back hanley (what a player best ive seen)..add to that daft rules i.e one foot over the dead ball line and palming the ball out instead of catching the thing and running it out..stealing the ball no matter how many there are in the tackle..going to the screen for the most obvious of decisions..inept decisions from officials..the daft relagation system any team finishing bottom should be relegated..any team top of the tree i.e cas this season us last year be crowned champions not a team that finishes 5th i.e leeds and win a knock out comp and class them as champions..and for what its worth get shut of cummings hes terrible ..rant over
Re: Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:41 pm
Milly
The way we play the game seems to have changed over the years. At junior level kids are told to look for the gaps in the defence and run through it; at Superleague level they seem to be told run at the biggest guy in front of you.
Re: Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:44 pm
sir adrian morley
silver2 wrote:
I must agree. Like so many games Saturdays final was a war of attrition. There was very little flair and scoring seemed dependant upon a kick lottery in the final 10 metres. Compare that with the excitment of a 1980s game. I know which I prefer.


here here..was thinking the same..best times watching the wire i.e workington mid week lancs cup game kick off 6ish cos of no floodlights..york away cup game in the snow..widnes after they won wcc..widnes away in premership when all hell broke out and the many battles with saints and wigan..and the game was far less complicated them days
Re: Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:54 pm
When we see videos of early SL games the defenders seemed to be able to tackle one on one & the ball was back in play within seconds & full games were end to end action. What we are seeing now is endless "game management" with long kicks into touch ,our equivalent of the endless punts to touch that we criticise the other code for, & all these kicks to to the corner are no more than a line out on the try line.
Rugby Union has improved its game over the last few years while ours has gone backwards . It's a simple game ,keep it simple & entertaining.
Re: Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:27 pm
karetaker
sir adrian morley wrote:
1 we have very little talent playing the game...i.e m monas morley hodgson briers cunningham scully peacock sinfield.i.ll go further back hanley (what a player best ive seen)..add to that daft rules i.e one foot over the dead ball line and palming the ball out instead of catching the thing and running it out..stealing the ball no matter how many there are in the tackle..going to the screen for the most obvious of decisions..inept decisions from officials..the daft relagation system any team finishing bottom should be relegated..any team top of the tree i.e cas this season us last year be crowned champions not a team that finishes 5th i.e leeds and win a knock out comp and class them as champions..and for what its worth get shut of cummings hes terrible ..rant over


Agree with every bit of that.
Re: Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:31 pm
karetaker
Only Cas playing the rugby I like to watch, find that very sad tbh, I really hope the win the Grand Final if that's what it takes to be classed as champions.

