I'm not sure if drastic action is needed or just a few tweaks but our game (Rugby League) is rapidly heading up a cul de sac and unless something is done soon the damage will be irreversible.

I suspect we look to emulate the NRL but all that has done is squeeze the enjoyment out of it.

The balance has tipped too far in favour of the Defence. In support of my view consider the following

1) The 3 man tackle, firstly it seems the 3rd is as near to a "flop" as makes no difference. Secondly it takes an age for them to peel themselves off the tackled player, but because they lie on top of each other the ref is reluctant to penalise. Potential solution, set time to clear the ruck. It is then up to the Defending team to decide how many people to commit to the tackle, but it is then their responsibility to clear out in time

2) Dominant/surrender...why? If the runner wants to sacrifice distance for a speeded up play the ball let them. (It seems every time Ratch is tackled it is called as "surrender").

3) Wingers expected to run the ball out of defence. No, no no! I want to see the winger "skin" the opposition not act like a superannuated prop! This is obviously a coaching issue and I don't know how to rectify it.

4) The over reliance on kicks to create try's . I'm fairly sure the answer to this is to give half backs time to develop, but that probably requires patience fro coaches AND fans...

No doubt there are many others, but the point is something needs to be done urgently, and this isn't just a knee jerk reaction to our poor season, hand on heart how many other teams are playing the sort of RL that inspires you?