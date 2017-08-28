WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Game

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Our Game

Post a reply
Our Game
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:28 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 738
Location: Sunny Southport
I'm not sure if drastic action is needed or just a few tweaks but our game (Rugby League) is rapidly heading up a cul de sac and unless something is done soon the damage will be irreversible.
I suspect we look to emulate the NRL but all that has done is squeeze the enjoyment out of it.
The balance has tipped too far in favour of the Defence. In support of my view consider the following
1) The 3 man tackle, firstly it seems the 3rd is as near to a "flop" as makes no difference. Secondly it takes an age for them to peel themselves off the tackled player, but because they lie on top of each other the ref is reluctant to penalise. Potential solution, set time to clear the ruck. It is then up to the Defending team to decide how many people to commit to the tackle, but it is then their responsibility to clear out in time
2) Dominant/surrender...why? If the runner wants to sacrifice distance for a speeded up play the ball let them. (It seems every time Ratch is tackled it is called as "surrender").
3) Wingers expected to run the ball out of defence. No, no no! I want to see the winger "skin" the opposition not act like a superannuated prop! This is obviously a coaching issue and I don't know how to rectify it.
4) The over reliance on kicks to create try's . I'm fairly sure the answer to this is to give half backs time to develop, but that probably requires patience fro coaches AND fans...
No doubt there are many others, but the point is something needs to be done urgently, and this isn't just a knee jerk reaction to our poor season, hand on heart how many other teams are playing the sort of RL that inspires you?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Gazwire, langer the king, NtW, rubber duckie, Wrath and 146 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,9991,75776,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM