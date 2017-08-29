WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game Thread: Batley

Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:57 am
Bulliac wrote:
One of our major problems this season has been too many kids in the side. The youngsters need decent pros alongside them to keep them on track and to protect them, not more kids. The youngsters have done their best, but they've been let down, far too many times, by their more experienced colleagues. The answer is to change the experienced players, not throw more kids to the lions.


Changing the experienced players? I expect Toovey would love to do that. I suspect there aren't any to turn to and that's why the same hopeless cases keep getting picked.

It'll be the same story for our remaining games. I can only hope we change the experienced players ready for 2018 or it'll be the same story next year.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:03 am
I though Aston probably had his best game for us yesterday and looked very lively. When the forwards never really got on top at any stage it's hard for the halves, especially when we never seem to play the same pair in consecutive matches.

I thought Halafihi tried hard and got stuck in defensively though it's hard to be very positive about anything after a shambles like yesterday. Even James Bentley succumbed to low level thinking when twice, he had Rickett unmarked outside him and with the line beckoning he dived into the tacklers instead of giving the pass. You sort of know the day is going to be a disaster when even our better players are putting in efforts like that.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:07 am
Bullseye wrote:
Changing the experienced players? I expect Toovey would love to do that. I suspect there aren't any to turn to and that's why the same hopeless cases keep getting picked.

It'll be the same story for our remaining games. I can only hope we change the experienced players ready for 2018 or it'll be the same story next year.


That is exactly my point. My post was aimed at those suggesting that throwing more academy lads into the side is somehow going to provide an answer - it isn't.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:11 am
I think we're desperate and a bit sick of seeing the same culprits making the same mistakes. Like you I'd be reluctant to throw ever more kids in - especially versus Rochdale.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:40 am
Bulliac wrote:
One of our major problems this season has been too many kids in the side. The youngsters need decent pros alongside them to keep them on track and to protect them, not more kids. The youngsters have done their best, but they've been let down, far too many times, by their more experienced colleagues. The answer is to change the experienced players, not throw more kids to the lions.


My point was more for the remaining games. Mendeika & Macani are more experienced than most of the squad, but i wouldn't have them near the team for the rest of the season. When Rochdale are bullying us again, Lumb & Butterworth would stand up to them and show more fight than either of those 2.
