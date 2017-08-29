I though Aston probably had his best game for us yesterday and looked very lively. When the forwards never really got on top at any stage it's hard for the halves, especially when we never seem to play the same pair in consecutive matches.



I thought Halafihi tried hard and got stuck in defensively though it's hard to be very positive about anything after a shambles like yesterday. Even James Bentley succumbed to low level thinking when twice, he had Rickett unmarked outside him and with the line beckoning he dived into the tacklers instead of giving the pass. You sort of know the day is going to be a disaster when even our better players are putting in efforts like that.