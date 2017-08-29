Bulliac wrote: One of our major problems this season has been too many kids in the side. The youngsters need decent pros alongside them to keep them on track and to protect them, not more kids. The youngsters have done their best, but they've been let down, far too many times, by their more experienced colleagues. The answer is to change the experienced players, not throw more kids to the lions.

Changing the experienced players? I expect Toovey would love to do that. I suspect there aren't any to turn to and that's why the same hopeless cases keep getting picked.It'll be the same story for our remaining games. I can only hope we change the experienced players ready for 2018 or it'll be the same story next year.