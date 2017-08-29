WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game Thread: Batley

Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:53 am
Well my last game this season was the horror show away at Dewsbury. I'll go to support the U19s but many of the 1st team aren't worth the time and expense.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:57 am
I'm not usually one for having a go at players, but yesterday's game was full of bizarre oddities on both sides. Having not been for a few months, I thought we started brightly, which was completely at odds with what I'd read and seen.

What was completely odd is once Batley stopped with needless agression they played some pretty decent rugby (which begs the question, why bother with those tactics to begin with). Yet when Batley played, heads went down immediately and the Bradford that knew how to play rugby suddenly forgot how to do even schoolboy stuff. The try with the mix up at fullback must rank among the most embarrassing we've ever conceded.

I think the most frustrating thing about the ref was when he gave the penalty against us for not playing the ball properly, only for Batley to score off the next set without playing the ball properly. Always think that's a weird penalty as it either must be absolutely blatant or the ref tends to use it as a "leveler". Not sure which it was yesterday.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:10 am
As Toovey said at the forum the reffing might not be very good but many of the refs are inexperienced and thrust into the spotlight far too early. Often they're way out of their depth. The Dewsbury away match where Keyes was taken out and Thomas assaulted being a case in point.

We're so low on confidence that anything that goes against us is a trigger for heads to drop. It's the losing culture that's to blame.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:30 am
Bullseye wrote:
As Toovey said at the forum the reffing might not be very good but many of the refs are inexperienced and thrust into the spotlight far too early. Often they're way out of their depth. The Dewsbury away match where Keyes was taken out and Thomas assaulted being a case in point.

We're so low on confidence that anything that goes against us is a trigger for heads to drop. It's the losing culture that's to blame.

We're so low on confidence that anything that goes against us is a trigger for heads to drop. It's the losing culture that's to blame.


There is absolutely a crisis in RL reffing in this country. Rugby League World mag published a good article about a few months back, and while it never properly touched on the rumours that have dogged some of the premature retirees from the reffing world, what was eye opening were the comments about people being fast tracked.

I think until a ref gets to Championship level, nobody from the RFL looks at your performance, so any analysis was done by the ref themselves. Jamie Bloem said one of the reasons he quit being a ref was that quite often he saw vastly under qualified people being fast tracked up the leagues because they hadn't admitted any mistakes in their post match debriefs. Bloem himself would have said "Oh I messed up here, but here is a reason why" and then he'd get punished for it which is surely counter intuitive to the learning process. Personally I think that is bordering on scandalous if true.

Anyway, totally agree. The phrase "losing culture" is a good one, and what I saw yesterday were all the hallmarks of a side that was deep in one.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:33 am
A fear I had going into this season was that by being forced to compete in the championship with a C1 quality side would be disastrous for the development of our younger players. So it's proved. Thank you RFL.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
