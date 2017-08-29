I'm not usually one for having a go at players, but yesterday's game was full of bizarre oddities on both sides. Having not been for a few months, I thought we started brightly, which was completely at odds with what I'd read and seen.



What was completely odd is once Batley stopped with needless agression they played some pretty decent rugby (which begs the question, why bother with those tactics to begin with). Yet when Batley played, heads went down immediately and the Bradford that knew how to play rugby suddenly forgot how to do even schoolboy stuff. The try with the mix up at fullback must rank among the most embarrassing we've ever conceded.



I think the most frustrating thing about the ref was when he gave the penalty against us for not playing the ball properly, only for Batley to score off the next set without playing the ball properly. Always think that's a weird penalty as it either must be absolutely blatant or the ref tends to use it as a "leveler". Not sure which it was yesterday.