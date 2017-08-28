WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game Thread: Batley

Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:03 pm
Hudd-Shay
Oh how we laarfed! :LOL:
Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:24 pm
debaser
dddooommm wrote:
Nigel Wood in the SouthBank stand.


Nigel Wood is the SouthBank Stand.
(and I feel fine)
Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:25 pm
debaser
I'm beginning to think that we might not have enough to stay up this year. I'm thinking relegation is becoming a serous possibility. I hope we can turn it around before it's too late.
(and I feel fine)
Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:36 pm
paulwalker71
2609 at Odsal today.

How low will it go before this season (thankfully) ends?
Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:56 pm
bringbackjimmy
Well, that was a good £15 spent today - not ! I thought it would be at least a good arm wrestle for the points after watching last week, but we reverted to type very quickly. The Bulls looked good value for their lead and seemed to be controlling the game as Batley gave away a few penalties which we capitalised on. But after the departure of Sironen, the team visibly collapsed as Batley got on a roll. However, I doubt that even the most cynical of Bulls fans would have betted that Batley would put 44 points past the team. It was the worst capitulation from a Bradford team I've seen all season, and I've been at most games home and away.
It's now time to let a few of the younger players step up to the mark, as they need blooding, and its clear that Toovey's message of pride and contracts to play for simply hasn't been understood by this team.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:05 pm
Bullseye
We have the dregs playing for us now barring a couple of exceptions. Not worth paying to watch this lot.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:33 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
I've already paid but didn't go, and have lost almost all interest. I'm not a bit surprised to read the reports about the way we played, and don't forget some if the players are actually suing us. Relegated before the comp even started, nobody should be surprised at the state we're in, the season should be cancelled or else someone should have the decency to throw the towel in. These farces aren't doing anybody any good.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:03 pm
Frank Whitcombe
Nigel Wood in the SouthBank stand


Why do we make this odious creature so welcome?!
Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:07 pm
Bendybulls
Absolutely no excuses for today's capitulation. Annual seasons awards dinner should be won by the supporters who still turn up and pay to watch not players wearing the shirt but obviously don't have any understanding of what it should mean to wear it. Also interested to see referee Robert Hicks stood in front of us supporting Batley, even he was embarrassed at what was served up by the idiot with a whistle.
