Well, that was a good £15 spent today - not ! I thought it would be at least a good arm wrestle for the points after watching last week, but we reverted to type very quickly. The Bulls looked good value for their lead and seemed to be controlling the game as Batley gave away a few penalties which we capitalised on. But after the departure of Sironen, the team visibly collapsed as Batley got on a roll. However, I doubt that even the most cynical of Bulls fans would have betted that Batley would put 44 points past the team. It was the worst capitulation from a Bradford team I've seen all season, and I've been at most games home and away.

It's now time to let a few of the younger players step up to the mark, as they need blooding, and its clear that Toovey's message of pride and contracts to play for simply hasn't been understood by this team.