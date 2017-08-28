WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game Thread: Batley

Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:03 pm
Oh how we laarfed! :LOL:
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:24 pm
dddooommm wrote:
Nigel Wood in the SouthBank stand.


Nigel Wood is the SouthBank Stand.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:25 pm
I'm beginning to think that we might not have enough to stay up this year. I'm thinking relegation is becoming a serous possibility. I hope we can turn it around before it's too late.
Re: Game Thread: Batley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:36 pm
2609 at Odsal today.

How low will it go before this season (thankfully) ends?
