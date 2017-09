Bigredwarrior wrote: We could sign the best prop in the world but if he plays in our current game plan of 'back set' after 'back set' then he wouldn't improve us much.

It's very clear our forwards are playing to instructions. Our backs do the graft when we're in possession and our forwards defend. I'm not sure how a new prop changes that.

I agree entirely. Though I am not sure that our Chairman will interfere with Wanes way of doing things. I think they call this 'groundhog day' ?I am also not sure our forwards do much defending. None of them can hold a candle in the tackling stakes to old players like Ian Potter or Mick Cassidy.