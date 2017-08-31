|
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 141
|
My main gripe was Child's reasoning; saying Tuimavave had no impact on the ball coming free. It was a loose carry but if Tuimavave isn't wrapping the ball out, it doesn't come out. Tiumavave has dislodged the ball but it was a loose carry.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 22, 2012 5:00 pm
Posts: 61
|
the original post was about "being nice" not about the try or no try and i think the whole of rugby league is "too nice" it's time to get back to threatening each other with what we are going to do to them not saying the best team will win and who completes best will win lets see some aggression from coaches and captains verbally, some year ago this always created lots more interest among rival fans.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1644
|
Well are we too nice?
Young halfback makes his debut in a game which is crucial to the opposition.
Do they
(a) Afford him the freedom of the park
(b) Let him know - legally - what first team rugby is all about.
Answers on a postcard to the Coaching team, Wigan RLFC.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13892
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
Finfin wrote:
Well are we too nice?
Young halfback makes his debut in a game which is crucial to the opposition.
Do they
(a) Afford him the freedom of the park
(b) Let him know - legally - what first team rugby is all about.
Answers on a postcard to the Coaching team, Wigan RLFC.
They just need to ask the 19s coaching staff how they sorted him out a couple of weeks ago.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:16 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 802
Location: Rochdale
|
IMHO we need a rough tough prop to build around akin to when we brought Graeme West to Wigan. In the past we have had some forwards like Brian McTigue, Greg Dowling and the unforgettable Kelvin Skerrett . Unless we beef up that pack we could have the besthalf backs in the world and we will struggle. To me, too many of our players are not of Wigan standard. I said almost from the start of Wane's tenure that in my opinion he wasn't good enough for that job.' Madge'' was no idiot and would be of degree standard. Wane for all his keenness lacks the intellect to take our team forward. RL is very much like a game of chess today. Wane has been very blessed by his length of time in the top job. I compare that with how Graeme West was sacked many years ago - a very poor treatment by the club of 'Westie'.
|
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:08 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5189
Location: Over there
|
What do you mean "too nice"? Are you saying that it is ridiculous you haven't had as much success as you'd like by playing within the rules and the coach referring to the performance of other teams in a complimentary way, in much the same way as other clubs and coaches do?
So you're suggesting, as you appear to be, that you should break the rules more to win more, because all that matters is Wigan winning. God forbid that other fans refer to Wigan fans as arrogant .....
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:11 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3477
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
What do you mean "too nice"? Are you saying that it is ridiculous you haven't had as much success as you'd like by playing within the rules and the coach referring to the performance of other teams in a complimentary way, in much the same way as other clubs and coaches do?
So you're suggesting, as you appear to be, that you should break the rules more to win more, because all that matters is Wigan winning. God forbid that other fans refer to Wigan fans as arrogant .....
Well that's one interpretation I suppose.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2519
|
fleabag wrote:
IMHO we need a rough tough prop to build around akin to when we brought Graeme West to Wigan. In the past we have had some forwards like Brian McTigue, Greg Dowling and the unforgettable Kelvin Skerrett . Unless we beef up that pack we could have the besthalf backs in the world and we will struggle. To me, too many of our players are not of Wigan standard. I said almost from the start of Wane's tenure that in my opinion he wasn't good enough for that job.' Madge'' was no idiot and would be of degree standard. Wane for all his keenness lacks the intellect to take our team forward. RL is very much like a game of chess today. Wane has been very blessed by his length of time in the top job. I compare that with how Graeme West was sacked many years ago - a very poor treatment by the club of 'Westie'.
The days of Kelvin Skerrett are long gone, for better or worse. If he was playing today, he's never complete a game! You just can't get away with the sort of thing he used to do any more.
That doesn't mean, though, that we couldn't and shouldn't improve our pack.
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 802
Location: Rochdale
|
moto748 wrote:
The days of Kelvin Skerrett are long gone, for better or worse. If he was playing today, he's never complete a game! You just can't get away with the sort of thing he used to do any more.
That doesn't mean, though, that we couldn't and shouldn't improve our pack.
I'm suggesting we need a strong pack leader. If you want to go even earlier where some of the play was even more brutal then Bill Ashurst could also dish it out in the so called 'bad old days' that were very entertaining IMHO. In the old derby matches against the saints if there wasn't a punch up in the first scrum, the crowd thought they were being ripped off.
I could be wrong, but I don't think McTigue got sent off in his life. He never got caught in the scrum.
|
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:48 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1071
|
We could sign the best prop in the world but if he plays in our current game plan of 'back set' after 'back set' then he wouldn't improve us much.
It's very clear our forwards are playing to instructions. Our backs do the graft when we're in possession and our forwards defend. I'm not sure how a new prop changes that.
|
|