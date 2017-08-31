IMHO we need a rough tough prop to build around akin to when we brought Graeme West to Wigan. In the past we have had some forwards like Brian McTigue, Greg Dowling and the unforgettable Kelvin Skerrett . Unless we beef up that pack we could have the besthalf backs in the world and we will struggle. To me, too many of our players are not of Wigan standard. I said almost from the start of Wane's tenure that in my opinion he wasn't good enough for that job.' Madge'' was no idiot and would be of degree standard. Wane for all his keenness lacks the intellect to take our team forward. RL is very much like a game of chess today. Wane has been very blessed by his length of time in the top job. I compare that with how Graeme West was sacked many years ago - a very poor treatment by the club of 'Westie'.