WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are we too nice?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Are we too nice?

Post a reply
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:39 pm
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 140
My main gripe was Child's reasoning; saying Tuimavave had no impact on the ball coming free. It was a loose carry but if Tuimavave isn't wrapping the ball out, it doesn't come out. Tiumavave has dislodged the ball but it was a loose carry.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:38 pm
tangerine Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 22, 2012 5:00 pm
Posts: 61
the original post was about "being nice" not about the try or no try and i think the whole of rugby league is "too nice" it's time to get back to threatening each other with what we are going to do to them not saying the best team will win and who completes best will win lets see some aggression from coaches and captains verbally, some year ago this always created lots more interest among rival fans.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:10 pm
Finfin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1644
Well are we too nice?

Young halfback makes his debut in a game which is crucial to the opposition.

Do they

(a) Afford him the freedom of the park

(b) Let him know - legally - what first team rugby is all about.

Answers on a postcard to the Coaching team, Wigan RLFC.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:34 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13890
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Finfin wrote:
Well are we too nice?

Young halfback makes his debut in a game which is crucial to the opposition.

Do they

(a) Afford him the freedom of the park

(b) Let him know - legally - what first team rugby is all about.

Answers on a postcard to the Coaching team, Wigan RLFC.


They just need to ask the 19s coaching staff how they sorted him out a couple of weeks ago.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:16 am
fleabag User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 801
Location: Rochdale
IMHO we need a rough tough prop to build around akin to when we brought Graeme West to Wigan. In the past we have had some forwards like Brian McTigue, Greg Dowling and the unforgettable Kelvin Skerrett . Unless we beef up that pack we could have the besthalf backs in the world and we will struggle. To me, too many of our players are not of Wigan standard. I said almost from the start of Wane's tenure that in my opinion he wasn't good enough for that job.' Madge'' was no idiot and would be of degree standard. Wane for all his keenness lacks the intellect to take our team forward. RL is very much like a game of chess today. Wane has been very blessed by his length of time in the top job. I compare that with how Graeme West was sacked many years ago - a very poor treatment by the club of 'Westie'.
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: fleabag, P-J, Yahoo [Bot] and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,5681,04876,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM