Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:04 pm
Oh and to think that I thought that Wiganers didn't have a sense of humour! Being "too nice" is probably the last reason that Wigan have lost a couple of finals!

I don't think it's a coincidence that Wigan's successes over the last couple of years have come when you've actually tried to play rugby. Towards the back end of last year, from the Wire game onwards, you started to play a more attacking, expansive style and it worked. On Saturday, you only attacked when you were chasing the game and it was too late.

In my opinion, Wigan need more belief that they can beat their opposition by bettering them in attack.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:57 pm
On the Clubb try, am I missing something? I thought the rules were, you are allowed to try to reef the ball out when the ball carrier is in the act of scoring a try? In which case it couldn't be a penalty, much less a penalty try, as some have claimed, the only options would be a try or a knock-on?
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:40 pm
moto748 wrote:
On the Clubb try, am I missing something? I thought the rules were, you are allowed to try to reef the ball out when the ball carrier is in the act of scoring a try? In which case it couldn't be a penalty, much less a penalty try, as some have claimed, the only options would be a try or a knock-on?


You can't purposely pull the ball out anywhere on the pitch when 2 or more are in the tackle but tuimavave made absolutely no movement of his arm to dislodge the ball and there was clearly no evidence to suggest he deliberately pulled the ball out of clubb's grasp. It was clubb rolling over that did it as the VR clearly stated. If clubb had stayed on his back the ball wouldn't have come out so the dropped ball was clearly his doing. 100% correct decision. clubb dropped the ball
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:51 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
You can't purposely pull the ball out anywhere on the pitch when 2 or more are in the tackle but tuimavave made absolutely no movement of his arm to dislodge the ball and there was clearly no evidence to suggest he deliberately pulled the ball out of clubb's grasp. It was clubb rolling over that did it as the VR clearly stated. If clubb had stayed on his back the ball wouldn't have come out so the dropped ball was clearly his doing. 100% correct decision. clubb dropped the ball


He did mate. I have no beef with the loss, the better team won and that is that but that was 100% the wrong call.

The full commentary team agreed it should've been a try and even your own coach did. Ultimately though both teams got what they deserved.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:05 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
He did mate. I have no beef with the loss, the better team won and that is that but that was 100% the wrong call.

The full commentary team agreed it should've been a try and even your own coach did. Ultimately though both teams got what they deserved.

It has no bearing on the result but I honestly fail to see how tuimavave can be purposely dislodging the ball when he doesn't move his arm at all. Was he supposed to let go of clubb and let him roll over?
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:27 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
He did mate. I have no beef with the loss, the better team won and that is that but that was 100% the wrong call.

The full commentary team agreed it should've been a try and even your own coach did. Ultimately though both teams got what they deserved.



Correct on all points mate. Add to that Lee Radford's opinion was the decision was wrong and his team 'dodged a bullet' and it's enough for me to be convinced. In any case even if we agree Clubb dropped it (which I don't), the ball went back and then he grounded it. Whichever scenario it should have been a try.
