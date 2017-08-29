moto748 wrote: On the Clubb try, am I missing something? I thought the rules were, you are allowed to try to reef the ball out when the ball carrier is in the act of scoring a try? In which case it couldn't be a penalty, much less a penalty try, as some have claimed, the only options would be a try or a knock-on?

You can't purposely pull the ball out anywhere on the pitch when 2 or more are in the tackle but tuimavave made absolutely no movement of his arm to dislodge the ball and there was clearly no evidence to suggest he deliberately pulled the ball out of clubb's grasp. It was clubb rolling over that did it as the VR clearly stated. If clubb had stayed on his back the ball wouldn't have come out so the dropped ball was clearly his doing. 100% correct decision. clubb dropped the ball