Oh and to think that I thought that Wiganers didn't have a sense of humour! Being "too nice" is probably the last reason that Wigan have lost a couple of finals!



I don't think it's a coincidence that Wigan's successes over the last couple of years have come when you've actually tried to play rugby. Towards the back end of last year, from the Wire game onwards, you started to play a more attacking, expansive style and it worked. On Saturday, you only attacked when you were chasing the game and it was too late.



In my opinion, Wigan need more belief that they can beat their opposition by bettering them in attack.