Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:04 am
MadDogg
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6664
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Hull played far better rugby for an hour of that match - definitely worthy winners.

This 14 + 6 logic from the OP is nonsense. The whole game plays out differently if the Clubb try is given - maybe in our favour but maybe not. Who's to say Hull wouldn't have responded better than we would have at that stage of the game?

Very frustrating though when such blatantly incorrect decisions are made (particularly by the video ref) as the fans will never know what would have happened.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:15 am
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 964
MadDogg wrote:
Hull played far better rugby for an hour of that match - definitely worthy winners.

This 14 + 6 logic from the OP is nonsense. The whole game plays out differently if the Clubb try is given - maybe in our favour but maybe not. Who's to say Hull wouldn't have responded better than we would have at that stage of the game?

Very frustrating though when such blatantly incorrect decisions are made (particularly by the video ref) as the fans will never know what would have happened.


That's true, I agree that the McGuire knock on in the GF should've been a no try but that would leave us 2 points behind and after we got in front with 17/18 mins left we kinda went to control field position rather than score. With 60 secs left we drilled the ball into touch from 10m out rather than try to score.

Also wrt VR decisions a lot of its coming down to this on field decision nonsense which I think has made the use of the VR much worst. Most of the incidents described would've been different had the on field call been different. Much prefer them to revert to the old way of just leaving it to the VR alone.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:29 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3462
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Grimmy's right, the rule changed and for the better in my view.

In relation to the opening post, I don't think playing within the rules is being too nice. There would be uproar on here had someone taken Sneyd out late and got sent off. Truth is, he sat deep enough to give himself time to kick it well. He hid for most of the game and popped up on the last tackle to kick it. I don't think he took a tackle so we couldn't even rough him up there. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to a player and I reckon this is one of those times. I just wish Sam had smashed him when he gave Sam a sly, cowardly dig after Sam lost the ball trying to score. That was the perfect opportunity but we missed it.

Who said anything about taking him out late? Just make sure he knows that after every kick he's going to be (legally) put on his backside, NRL style.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:53 am
Fames
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 16, 2009 7:42 pm
Posts: 555
PrinterThe wrote:
McGuire having a try disallowed st your place in 2015 for obstruction and Tierney scoring away against Warrington last year to deny them the LLS (for a week at least) spring straight to mind as dubious ones Wigan have got from the VR......but I'm sure these will be clear correct decisions according to some.


The McGuire try in the Wigan home game should have been allowed but it was a mid-season league game and thus not crucial. I was referring to blatantly incorrect decisions in finals. The Tierney try was also only in a league game, admittedly more important, but it didn't prevent Warrington winning the LLS the following week.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:51 am
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 964
Fames wrote:
The McGuire try in the Wigan home game should have been allowed but it was a mid-season league game and thus not crucial. I was referring to blatantly incorrect decisions in finals. The Tierney try was also only in a league game, admittedly more important, but it didn't prevent Warrington winning the LLS the following week.


Well whilst Wigan fans may disagree I think most thought that Liam Farrell should've been sin binned and an 8 point try for Leeds in that GF for a clear late slide onto McGuire as he scored his 2nd try made all the more dangerous by the drop offs on the OT pitch. He was ridiculously late and very lucky to escape punishment.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:28 am
Finfin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1642
[quote="MadDogg"]
This 14 + 6 logic from the OP is nonsense. The whole game plays out differently if the Clubb try is given - maybe in our favour but maybe not. Who's to say Hull wouldn't have responded better than we would have at that stage of the game? /quote]

True but I would rather have had the 6 points than not. And looking at how Hull were hanging on and blowing at the end I know where my money would have been.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:43 am
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1051
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Who said anything about taking him out late? Just make sure he knows that after every kick he's going to be (legally) put on his backside, NRL style.


That was my point mate, he was sat so deep we couldn't get near him to give him a dig without it being late.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:18 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3462
Bigredwarrior wrote:
That was my point mate, he was sat so deep we couldn't get near him to give him a dig without it being late.

A sniper in the stand it is then! :SHOOT:
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:27 am
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1051
jinkin jimmy wrote:
A sniper in the stand it is then! :SHOOT:


You volunteering Jimmy? :SHOOT:
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:06 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 811
Location: Warrington
There may not be anything in the rule book about that but it's not really in the spirit of the game.
