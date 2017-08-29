MadDogg wrote: Hull played far better rugby for an hour of that match - definitely worthy winners.



This 14 + 6 logic from the OP is nonsense. The whole game plays out differently if the Clubb try is given - maybe in our favour but maybe not. Who's to say Hull wouldn't have responded better than we would have at that stage of the game?



Very frustrating though when such blatantly incorrect decisions are made (particularly by the video ref) as the fans will never know what would have happened.

That's true, I agree that the McGuire knock on in the GF should've been a no try but that would leave us 2 points behind and after we got in front with 17/18 mins left we kinda went to control field position rather than score. With 60 secs left we drilled the ball into touch from 10m out rather than try to score.Also wrt VR decisions a lot of its coming down to this on field decision nonsense which I think has made the use of the VR much worst. Most of the incidents described would've been different had the on field call been different. Much prefer them to revert to the old way of just leaving it to the VR alone.