Hull played far better rugby for an hour of that match - definitely worthy winners.
This 14 + 6 logic from the OP is nonsense. The whole game plays out differently if the Clubb try is given - maybe in our favour but maybe not. Who's to say Hull wouldn't have responded better than we would have at that stage of the game?
Very frustrating though when such blatantly incorrect decisions are made (particularly by the video ref) as the fans will never know what would have happened.
