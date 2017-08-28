Well, I have been thinking about this since Saturday and was about to post my thoughts which are remarkably similar to the supporters who began this post. Shaun Wane said Hull were the 'best' (I wish he would say better)team. I don't think they were. We out scored them by 4 tries to 3, two of our tries, by Gildart and Burgess were results of some brilliant passing while Hull tries were ordinary. I think the one in the right hand corner was a result of a forward pass.

Of course Wigan could have played better but so could Hull. Just because our kicking game wasn't good doesn't mean we deserved to lose!

It's the Maguire knock on all over again. We were cheated out of the challenge cup. Plain and simple.

Okay, one decision went against Hull IF our winger's foot was on the dead ball line, but a number of decisions went against Wigan. I'm not surprised when the ref is from Leigh.

IL should complain vehemently, not echo Wane's sentiments.