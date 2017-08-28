WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are we too nice?

Re: Are we too nice?
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:39 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1048
Grimmy's right, the rule changed and for the better in my view.

In relation to the opening post, I don't think playing within the rules is being too nice. There would be uproar on here had someone taken Sneyd out late and got sent off. Truth is, he sat deep enough to give himself time to kick it well. He hid for most of the game and popped up on the last tackle to kick it. I don't think he took a tackle so we couldn't even rough him up there. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to a player and I reckon this is one of those times. I just wish Sam had smashed him when he gave Sam a sly, cowardly dig after Sam lost the ball trying to score. That was the perfect opportunity but we missed it.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:35 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12425
Pieman wrote:
seen it done this year though

You may be thinking of kick offs, which are still a penalty if caught on the full with one foot out. Straddling the touchline also still works in the favour of the 'straddler'
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:29 pm
Salty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2520
Location: the quiet west stand
Well, I have been thinking about this since Saturday and was about to post my thoughts which are remarkably similar to the supporters who began this post. Shaun Wane said Hull were the 'best' (I wish he would say better)team. I don't think they were. We out scored them by 4 tries to 3, two of our tries, by Gildart and Burgess were results of some brilliant passing while Hull tries were ordinary. I think the one in the right hand corner was a result of a forward pass.
Of course Wigan could have played better but so could Hull. Just because our kicking game wasn't good doesn't mean we deserved to lose!
It's the Maguire knock on all over again. We were cheated out of the challenge cup. Plain and simple.
Okay, one decision went against Hull IF our winger's foot was on the dead ball line, but a number of decisions went against Wigan. I'm not surprised when the ref is from Leigh.
IL should complain vehemently, not echo Wane's sentiments.
Re: Are we too nice?
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:44 pm
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1784
Location: Hull
It was 3 trys each.
