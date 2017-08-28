|
Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1639
|
In one of IL's first fan forums he asked us if we as a club needed to be nicer. This was on the back of salary cap breaches and IL believed that we had to be squeaky clean in future to make us more well liked in the game, and the fans seemed to agree with this. 10 years later and we have generally been good, a couple of lapses with Wane's comments to bash them in Australia, which were pretty much hot air and not (unfortunately in my opinion) acted on in the Roosters game, along with the Flower incident which was generally seen to be well handled by the club, IL even saying that he wouldn't have wanted us to win the match in such circumstances. We have been a positive influence on the game generally over the last 10 years, continuing to produce more players than anyone else which shores up other teams in the game, along with going to Aus and London, while producing a generally young, British team rather then be a pension fund for over the hill Aussies.
And guess what, we are still the most hated club in the league despite despicable assaults on our players from the likes of Westwood and Ferres.
So maybe it is time for IL and his team to stand up for us and publically create about decisions like Clubb on Saturday, the extremely dubious semi final officiating and the Leeds try in the 2015 Grand Final. I am sick of the club saying that the best team won, guess what 14+6 from Tony's try = 20 points which would have given us a win on Saturday. Don't find many people criticising the Saints team from the noughties for being outplayed for 70 minutes and going on to win - instead labelling it "Never write off the Saints".
Also Wane needs to stand up and actually prove his tough man approach rather then use it as a soundbite, can you imagine the Leeds team with their hairy arsed pros or someone like Wilkin letting Sneyd run the game in a dinner suit on Saturday. As another poster mentioned Shaun Long was a master at this. We have some tough hombres in the team - MM, Bateman, Leluia, Shaun - one of them should have been instructed to sort Sneyd out, our game is too sanitised and we wouldn't be any more unpopular so what does that matter.
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3459
|
I'm sort of with you on this. Was saying to my brother before KO on Saturday all we had to do was pressurise Sneyd and then I'd be happy to back our pace against their power, but what did we do? We gave him literally 20m to place his kicks where he liked. In the NRL every kicker gets flattened, every time. Over here it's a different story and a much easier ride for half backs.
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:56 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30201
|
Finfin wrote:
In one of IL's first fan forums he asked us if we as a club needed to be nicer. This was on the back of salary cap breaches and IL believed that we had to be squeaky clean in future to make us more well liked in the game, and the fans seemed to agree with this. 10 years later and we have generally been good, a couple of lapses with Wane's comments to bash them in Australia, which were pretty much hot air and not (unfortunately in my opinion) acted on in the Roosters game, along with the Flower incident which was generally seen to be well handled by the club, IL even saying that he wouldn't have wanted us to win the match in such circumstances. We have been a positive influence on the game generally over the last 10 years, continuing to produce more players than anyone else which shores up other teams in the game, along with going to Aus and London, while producing a generally young, British team rather then be a pension fund for over the hill Aussies.
And guess what, we are still the most hated club in the league despite despicable assaults on our players from the likes of Westwood and Ferres.
So maybe it is time for IL and his team to stand up for us and publically create about decisions like Clubb on Saturday, the extremely dubious semi final officiating and the Leeds try in the 2015 Grand Final. I am sick of the club saying that the best team won, guess what 14+6 from Tony's try = 20 points which would have given us a win on Saturday. Don't find many people criticising the Saints team from the noughties for being outplayed for 70 minutes and going on to win - instead labelling it "Never write off the Saints".
Also Wane needs to stand up and actually prove his tough man approach rather then use it as a soundbite, can you imagine the Leeds team with their hairy arsed pros or someone like Wilkin letting Sneyd run the game in a dinner suit on Saturday. As another poster mentioned Shaun Long was a master at this. We have some tough hombres in the team - MM, Bateman, Leluia, Shaun - one of them should have been instructed to sort Sneyd out, our game is too sanitised and we wouldn't be any more unpopular so what does that matter.
Did you watch the Hull v Leeds semi final?
The Clubb try should have been given, but in the build up to the Burgess try Marshalls foot touched the dead ball line and it should have been a drop out with us giving Hull the ball.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:06 pm
|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2691
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Did you watch the Hull v Leeds semi final?
The Clubb try should have been given, but in the build up to the Burgess try Marshalls foot touched the dead ball line and it should have been a drop out with us giving Hull the ball.
But there were 3 PTB's and a penalty after that happened so you can't say that Burgess try was a direct result of that
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5923
Location: Still at the top
|
It doesn't matter how nice we are as a club. The collective "RL Family" will always hold a major chip on their shoulder regarding us, mostly through sheer jealousy and bitterness. I have tried to reason with some of them over the years (mainly the small town Yorkshire folk), complete waste of breath.
|
21 - 19 - 4
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:56 pm
|
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1609
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Did you watch the Hull v Leeds semi final?
The Clubb try should have been given, but in the build up to the Burgess try Marshalls foot touched the dead ball line and it should have been a drop out with us giving Hull the ball.
Surely that's a 20 metre restart for us as he gathered the ball with his foot on the line - therefore the ball went out from the kick.
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2473
Location: Atherton
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Did you watch the Hull v Leeds semi final?
The Clubb try should have been given, but in the build up to the Burgess try Marshalls foot touched the dead ball line and it should have been a drop out with us giving Hull the ball.
Your right the ref was just inconsistent though. Petty I know but in the first half Burgess was obstucted every time going for the ball, we did it first time in the second half and penalty. It was a penalty but those before should have been also. The Houghton knock on when he gave our knock on. Little things but build up in a close game.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, bonaire, dodger666, fbstackafelt, hatty, Orrell Lad, P-J, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, tank123, Watford Wire and 215 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk