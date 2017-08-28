In one of IL's first fan forums he asked us if we as a club needed to be nicer. This was on the back of salary cap breaches and IL believed that we had to be squeaky clean in future to make us more well liked in the game, and the fans seemed to agree with this. 10 years later and we have generally been good, a couple of lapses with Wane's comments to bash them in Australia, which were pretty much hot air and not (unfortunately in my opinion) acted on in the Roosters game, along with the Flower incident which was generally seen to be well handled by the club, IL even saying that he wouldn't have wanted us to win the match in such circumstances. We have been a positive influence on the game generally over the last 10 years, continuing to produce more players than anyone else which shores up other teams in the game, along with going to Aus and London, while producing a generally young, British team rather then be a pension fund for over the hill Aussies.



And guess what, we are still the most hated club in the league despite despicable assaults on our players from the likes of Westwood and Ferres.



So maybe it is time for IL and his team to stand up for us and publically create about decisions like Clubb on Saturday, the extremely dubious semi final officiating and the Leeds try in the 2015 Grand Final. I am sick of the club saying that the best team won, guess what 14+6 from Tony's try = 20 points which would have given us a win on Saturday. Don't find many people criticising the Saints team from the noughties for being outplayed for 70 minutes and going on to win - instead labelling it "Never write off the Saints".



Also Wane needs to stand up and actually prove his tough man approach rather then use it as a soundbite, can you imagine the Leeds team with their hairy arsed pros or someone like Wilkin letting Sneyd run the game in a dinner suit on Saturday. As another poster mentioned Shaun Long was a master at this. We have some tough hombres in the team - MM, Bateman, Leluia, Shaun - one of them should have been instructed to sort Sneyd out, our game is too sanitised and we wouldn't be any more unpopular so what does that matter.