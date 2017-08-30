barham red wrote:
I can see why we are still favourites to be in the MPG, if I was a betting man I would probably edge on us having a home MPG myself. IF we win on Sunday then we practically have 3 warm up MPG's and if needed the actual MPG.
I'd be ok (but not happy) with being in the MPG if we get beat by the 3 SL teams, I'd be gutted if we beat one and still end up in it as having to back it up again after thinking we'd done enough would be difficult.
The Widnes v Leigh game is massive, Leigh lose that and its pretty much definite MPG for them. Still can't work out what the best result for us is.
I'd be ok (but not happy) with being in the MPG if we get beat by the 3 SL teams, I'd be gutted if we beat one and still end up in it as having to back it up again after thinking we'd done enough would be difficult.
The Widnes v Leigh game is massive, Leigh lose that and its pretty much definite MPG for them. Still can't work out what the best result for us is.
Definitely a Widnes win is better for us providing we beat Fev. Then the following week if we beat Widnes and Warrington beat Leigh we will definitely be up. Leigh will be 6pts behind then Widnes and Cats both 4 points behind with just two games to go. Widnes & Cats still have to play each other so both teams can't win the last two games.