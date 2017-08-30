WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - fev - daunting trip thread.

Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:11 pm
barham red wrote:
I can see why we are still favourites to be in the MPG, if I was a betting man I would probably edge on us having a home MPG myself. IF we win on Sunday then we practically have 3 warm up MPG's and if needed the actual MPG.

I'd be ok (but not happy) with being in the MPG if we get beat by the 3 SL teams, I'd be gutted if we beat one and still end up in it as having to back it up again after thinking we'd done enough would be difficult.

The Widnes v Leigh game is massive, Leigh lose that and its pretty much definite MPG for them. Still can't work out what the best result for us is.


Definitely a Widnes win is better for us providing we beat Fev. Then the following week if we beat Widnes and Warrington beat Leigh we will definitely be up. Leigh will be 6pts behind then Widnes and Cats both 4 points behind with just two games to go. Widnes & Cats still have to play each other so both teams can't win the last two games.
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:01 pm
SirStan wrote:
As things stand, 10 points isn't a guaranteed top 3 finish, it's very likely, but not 100% nailed on.


Fair enough, I'm aware of that but the chances of 10 points not being good enough to finish 3rd are remote I think you'll agree.

2015 the 4th placed team got 6 points, 2016 the 4th placed team (us) got 8. But for Danny Brough's 'drop goal ' we'd have been on 9 points and finished 3rd.

If offered 10 competition points right now I'd take it, perhaps you would too.

For some a modest points difference even with 3/3 wins is a cause for alarm but I think that's wrong. Goodness knows the reaction if and when we lose a game. We do in any case have a superior points difference of 63 compared to Super League Catalans.

All I am saying really is that a setback somewhere is possible, probable even. Thanks to our 100% current record we don't have to slit our throats if and when it happens. 5 out of 7 anywhere anytime barring a freak set of results will see us in Super League and without the need for the excruciating million pound game.

I'm not a great tipster I must admit but I think we'll scrape home against Fev. I then expect us to lose to Widnes, I think they play the game quicker than us, their line speed and energy at the PTB will be more than we are used to. This will result in widespread panic, pessimism, criticism and despair..... but we will lift the following week, give a rare 80 minute intense performance and clinch promotion by beating Catalans.

That's my opinion, as I say I'm not a great tipster. If we gain promotion any other way that's fine by me too.
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:25 pm
I'm still to be convinced Widnes are realistic top 3 in this mini league. I rate Hanbury but the pack is nothing special. Mellor looks decent in a poor side.Very beatable imo. Catalans on paper look very good,but you wipe yer bum on paper.The Famous Kingston Rovers will be fine
