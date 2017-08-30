SirStan wrote: As things stand, 10 points isn't a guaranteed top 3 finish, it's very likely, but not 100% nailed on.

Fair enough, I'm aware of that but the chances of 10 points not being good enough to finish 3rd are remote I think you'll agree.2015 the 4th placed team got 6 points, 2016 the 4th placed team (us) got 8. But for Danny Brough's 'drop goal ' we'd have been on 9 points and finished 3rd.If offered 10 competition points right now I'd take it, perhaps you would too.For some a modest points difference even with 3/3 wins is a cause for alarm but I think that's wrong. Goodness knows the reaction if and when we lose a game. We do in any case have a superior points difference of 63 compared to Super League Catalans.All I am saying really is that a setback somewhere is possible, probable even. Thanks to our 100% current record we don't have to slit our throats if and when it happens. 5 out of 7 anywhere anytime barring a freak set of results will see us in Super League and without the need for the excruciating million pound game.I'm not a great tipster I must admit but I think we'll scrape home against Fev. I then expect us to lose to Widnes, I think they play the game quicker than us, their line speed and energy at the PTB will be more than we are used to. This will result in widespread panic, pessimism, criticism and despair..... but we will lift the following week, give a rare 80 minute intense performance and clinch promotion by beating Catalans.That's my opinion, as I say I'm not a great tipster. If we gain promotion any other way that's fine by me too.