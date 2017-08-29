WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - fev - daunting trip thread.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR fev - daunting trip thread.

Post a reply
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:20 am
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5088
Gallanteer wrote:
Fev are dangerous and always up tgeir game against us. However, since changing coach, their form has definately dipped.

This will be close again, but we must win at all costs. Better to go ibto final 3 games against current SL teams only needing 1 or 2 wins than 2 or 3.


I think (hope) that the missing players will impact them massively, Griffin will be a big miss for them.
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:32 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8466
Location: 2017 City of Culture
His Bobness wrote:
We need to win 5 out of 7 doesn't matter who against. Doesn't matter how, doesn't matter by how many.

Beating Fev is important but beating Widnes/Catalans and losing to Fev would be better than beating Fev and losing to Widnes/Catalans.

As for points difference we were 2nd best in points difference last year in the middle 8's only Leeds were better. Reward nil. Leigh went up with all the accolades not a single mention of their negligible points difference.

This year if we'd hammered Halifax and lost out to Leigh we'd have a great points difference...and be in a massively worse situation.

3/3 is good....very good. We just need another 2 wins anywhere anyhow. One of those will hopefully come at Fev but it doesn't we'll just have to get the remaining 2 wins somewhere else.

I'm expecting a real battle at Fev.....they are in the last chance saloon now and see us as a good chance. I think we'll shade it if so our points differnce will remain small but the task reduces to 1 win out of 4. Win any of the first 3 and we will not be required to play the 4th.

As things stand, 10 points isn't a guaranteed top 3 finish, it's very likely, but not 100% nailed on.
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:54 am
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5088
SirStan wrote:
As things stand, 10 points isn't a guaranteed top 3 finish, it's very likely, but not 100% nailed on.


No its not. Think if we beat Widnes that then means we're up regardless due to way the fixtures fall. Could be wrong but we'd have to be seriously unlucky to end up in the MPG with 5 wins. (saying that it is us so i suppose its very likely).
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:37 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2703
Location: live in gosport wos hull
barham red wrote:
No its not. Think if we beat Widnes that then means we're up regardless due to way the fixtures fall. Could be wrong but we'd have to be seriously unlucky to end up in the MPG with 5 wins. (saying that it is us so i suppose its very likely).

I may be wrong but I am sure I read some were that 4 wins and a draw will also do it But I do not want a draw a win for me will do
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:41 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9743
Location: Deep in Leytherland
It's very much in your hands now. Here's hoping we (Leigh) can engineer something similar!
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:06 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 792
Alan wrote:
It's very much in your hands now. Here's hoping we (Leigh) can engineer something similar!


Catalans have looked a side very low on team spirit and there seems to be a split in camp between french and imports? Your win there goes a fair way to undoing the probably unexpected home loss to us?Massive game against Widnes for you guys but win that and it looks much better.Hoping for Widnes Catalan MPG.The thread on VT many fans still seem to think KR will still be in the MPG and I aren't putting the champagne on ice yet but from this position it would be deflating to end up back in it and frankly after last year I'm not sure my nerves would take it
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:58 pm
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5088
craig hkr wrote:
Catalans have looked a side very low on team spirit and there seems to be a split in camp between french and imports? Your win there goes a fair way to undoing the probably unexpected home loss to us?Massive game against Widnes for you guys but win that and it looks much better.Hoping for Widnes Catalan MPG.The thread on VT many fans still seem to think KR will still be in the MPG and I aren't putting the champagne on ice yet but from this position it would be deflating to end up back in it and frankly after last year I'm not sure my nerves would take it


I can see why we are still favourites to be in the MPG, if I was a betting man I would probably edge on us having a home MPG myself. IF we win on Sunday then we practically have 3 warm up MPG's and if needed the actual MPG.

I'd be ok (but not happy) with being in the MPG if we get beat by the 3 SL teams, I'd be gutted if we beat one and still end up in it as having to back it up again after thinking we'd done enough would be difficult.

The Widnes v Leigh game is massive, Leigh lose that and its pretty much definite MPG for them. Still can't work out what the best result for us is.
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:09 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1823
Location: Landan
I remember last year, there was a chance that beating two SL teams wouldn't be enough for us to finish top 3, if we'd lost against Hudds, and then Hudds beat Leeds (which they did) and lost against yourselves. Can look back now and say if my aunty had balls she'd be my uncle, but it felt a very real possibility before we played Hudds. Ultimately, all you can do is keep winning. Worst case scenario is you end up in MPG off the back of 3 defeats.

Think you'll make it though. My prediction is a Leigh - Catalans MPG (but I am a notorious pessimist!)
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:16 pm
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5088
LeythIg wrote:
I remember last year, there was a chance that beating two SL teams wouldn't be enough for us to finish top 3, if we'd lost against Hudds, and then Hudds beat Leeds (which they did) and lost against yourselves. Can look back now and say if my aunty had balls she'd be my uncle, but it felt a very real possibility before we played Hudds. Ultimately, all you can do is keep winning. Worst case scenario is you end up in MPG off the back of 3 defeats.

Think you'll make it though. My prediction is a Leigh - Catalans MPG (but I am a notorious pessimist!)


I agree, I really think 5 wins will be enough but while theres a chance its a worry.

There's a part of me thinks Catalans can't carry on being this bad with the team they have but there aren't a lot of signs of a revival at the moment.

I said before if anyone is in the MPG against Catalan then I wouldn't be expecting to get a fair rub of the green from the ref's
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Keiththered, oooh Gravy!, Wilde 3 and 60 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,7821,69176,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM