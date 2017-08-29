Gallanteer wrote:
Fev are dangerous and always up tgeir game against us. However, since changing coach, their form has definately dipped.
This will be close again, but we must win at all costs. Better to go ibto final 3 games against current SL teams only needing 1 or 2 wins than 2 or 3.
I think (hope) that the missing players will impact them massively, Griffin will be a big miss for them.