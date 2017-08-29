craig hkr wrote: Catalans have looked a side very low on team spirit and there seems to be a split in camp between french and imports? Your win there goes a fair way to undoing the probably unexpected home loss to us?Massive game against Widnes for you guys but win that and it looks much better.Hoping for Widnes Catalan MPG.The thread on VT many fans still seem to think KR will still be in the MPG and I aren't putting the champagne on ice yet but from this position it would be deflating to end up back in it and frankly after last year I'm not sure my nerves would take it

I can see why we are still favourites to be in the MPG, if I was a betting man I would probably edge on us having a home MPG myself. IF we win on Sunday then we practically have 3 warm up MPG's and if needed the actual MPG.I'd be ok (but not happy) with being in the MPG if we get beat by the 3 SL teams, I'd be gutted if we beat one and still end up in it as having to back it up again after thinking we'd done enough would be difficult.The Widnes v Leigh game is massive, Leigh lose that and its pretty much definite MPG for them. Still can't work out what the best result for us is.