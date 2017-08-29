His Bobness wrote:

We need to win 5 out of 7 doesn't matter who against. Doesn't matter how, doesn't matter by how many.



Beating Fev is important but beating Widnes/Catalans and losing to Fev would be better than beating Fev and losing to Widnes/Catalans.



As for points difference we were 2nd best in points difference last year in the middle 8's only Leeds were better. Reward nil. Leigh went up with all the accolades not a single mention of their negligible points difference.



This year if we'd hammered Halifax and lost out to Leigh we'd have a great points difference...and be in a massively worse situation.



3/3 is good....very good. We just need another 2 wins anywhere anyhow. One of those will hopefully come at Fev but it doesn't we'll just have to get the remaining 2 wins somewhere else.



I'm expecting a real battle at Fev.....they are in the last chance saloon now and see us as a good chance. I think we'll shade it if so our points differnce will remain small but the task reduces to 1 win out of 4. Win any of the first 3 and we will not be required to play the 4th.