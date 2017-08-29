WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - fev - daunting trip thread.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR fev - daunting trip thread.

Post a reply
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:20 am
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5086
Gallanteer wrote:
Fev are dangerous and always up tgeir game against us. However, since changing coach, their form has definately dipped.

This will be close again, but we must win at all costs. Better to go ibto final 3 games against current SL teams only needing 1 or 2 wins than 2 or 3.


I think (hope) that the missing players will impact them massively, Griffin will be a big miss for them.
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:32 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8466
Location: 2017 City of Culture
His Bobness wrote:
We need to win 5 out of 7 doesn't matter who against. Doesn't matter how, doesn't matter by how many.

Beating Fev is important but beating Widnes/Catalans and losing to Fev would be better than beating Fev and losing to Widnes/Catalans.

As for points difference we were 2nd best in points difference last year in the middle 8's only Leeds were better. Reward nil. Leigh went up with all the accolades not a single mention of their negligible points difference.

This year if we'd hammered Halifax and lost out to Leigh we'd have a great points difference...and be in a massively worse situation.

3/3 is good....very good. We just need another 2 wins anywhere anyhow. One of those will hopefully come at Fev but it doesn't we'll just have to get the remaining 2 wins somewhere else.

I'm expecting a real battle at Fev.....they are in the last chance saloon now and see us as a good chance. I think we'll shade it if so our points differnce will remain small but the task reduces to 1 win out of 4. Win any of the first 3 and we will not be required to play the 4th.

As things stand, 10 points isn't a guaranteed top 3 finish, it's very likely, but not 100% nailed on.
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:54 am
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5086
SirStan wrote:
As things stand, 10 points isn't a guaranteed top 3 finish, it's very likely, but not 100% nailed on.


No its not. Think if we beat Widnes that then means we're up regardless due to way the fixtures fall. Could be wrong but we'd have to be seriously unlucky to end up in the MPG with 5 wins. (saying that it is us so i suppose its very likely).
Re: fev - daunting trip thread.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:37 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2702
Location: live in gosport wos hull
barham red wrote:
No its not. Think if we beat Widnes that then means we're up regardless due to way the fixtures fall. Could be wrong but we'd have to be seriously unlucky to end up in the MPG with 5 wins. (saying that it is us so i suppose its very likely).

I may be wrong but I am sure I read some were that 4 wins and a draw will also do it But I do not want a draw a win for me will do
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, cravenpark1, dave over the humber, Hessle rover, Salty mouse and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,5711,47176,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM