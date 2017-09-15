Moonshine

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm

Posts: 2798

Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.



hally's hot air wrote: An attack? and a post about his family? I can't tell wether your saying that tongue in cheek or your the biggest drama queen that's ever lived! nothing in my last post was meant to be personal I was just trying to get across everybody should have a breaking point and for quite a few fans its already happened, I get the feeling you wont be happy until you've hounded out all the new and negative posters and there's just the 3 of you again agreeing with everything the club do!



Agreeing with what the club do. Really? You need to check out a few things my friend.



Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 42

Stand-Offish wrote: The only real difference between us and Whitehaven is that they have won half a dozen tight games.

Whereas we have shaved the odd one.



Nothing really, apart from style, has changed between GT and RH.

The results haven't much.

So you could argue that it IS the team.

But you could also argue that RH is no better than GT.

.



Richard Horne hasn't been in the job long enough to be considered in those terms. I don't necessarily subscribe to the common view which has developed in football that a group of players belong to a previous coach/manager and therefore must be replaced wholesale before an incoming manager/coach can be expected to make progress. There may be the odd player who doesn't fit in for whatever reason but in general professional players should be able to adapt to a new coaching style and a professional coach should be able to get what he wants from the players on hand. Rugby is a team game and the success of the team is not measured by the quality of individual players but by how they come together as a team and interact.



That is where the coach's skill comes in. One of the most successful football coaches was Brian Clough. His ability to take a group of fairly ordinary players in individual terms and turn them into a team capable of winning the then European Cup and then (with one or two significant additions to the squad) successfully defend it speaks volumes for his personality and methods. Bill Shankly at Liverpool was another who achieved a similar thing a couple of decades earlier.



Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:19 pm

Posts: 8

I don't think anyone is making a personal attack ,

I have nothing against CH personally ,my criticism is purely from a sustainable business point of view.



I think people are just cheesed off at how the club is limping from one season to the next with no direction and a Nero like CEO who fiddles while Doncaster RLFC burns.



I fear the club will never get those fans lost to the game back ,as interest in rugby league is dying due to the constant moving of the goal post to favour expansion teams.



The facts don't lie ,we have a hard core support numbering in the low hundreds ,it says it all when we cant even fill a mini bus to travel to away games.



CH spoke about our travelling support to York, but lets face it ,York is easily accessible by train and has some nice hostelries to sample on your way to the game ,that is a one off.

Most games see us take ten to twenty fans if we are lucky and that includes the players families.

That should tell Club Doncaster all they need to know. Double Movement

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am

Posts: 1507

Location: In the heart of Doncaster

hally's hot air wrote: DM your loyalty and constant brown nosing is very admirable but your doing more harm to this club by standing by and accepting all the BS this club spouts! if carl was to go to your house and murder all your family you would still defend him in court!



I don't think DM is brown nosing, everyone has their own opinion.



Fact..... A CEO leads a business, he is charged with the overall day to day running of said business, he is responsible to the board and shareholders to make that business a success.



Fact.... As CEO his decisions govern weather he takes the credit or the criticism. That is why they are paid the money they are as the buck stops with them.



However that doesn't seem to be the case at Club Doncaster,

You have three years of mediocrity, blaming all and sundry for the teams short comings, instead of holding up your hands taking responsibility for your own poor decisions.



I’m not the brown-nosing type. Anyone who knows me personally will confirm that. In fact, as most of my past bosses would testify I can be a pain the backside due to my constantly asking pressing questions. My main objective is to get jobs done, not score brownie points along the way.



I agree with the first three points made by KLD with regards to the role of a CEO.



What poor decisions do you want Carl to hold his hands up to? I’ve got him down for making a blunder in appointing GT and for not improving attendances. His other business decisions seem to be doing okay as the finances of the club are sound.



Do you want him to take responsibility for everything that happens on the pitch, week-in, week-out? If it was his responsibility, he’d be the coach. The coach has to be left to get on with the job he’s employed to do.



With regards to Carl’s specific job description, should he have sacked Paul Cooke sooner? Was GT allowed to stay too long? Should he have already sacked Richard Horne?



It appears that to me that the only way the club could have possibly stopped our decline over the last three years would have been to have changed the coach with more regularity but I’d question whether that is the right or fair thing to do.



I understand that people get frustrated by some of the things on ITD. I understand that Carl doesn’t answer questions as effectively as he might. How would we react if every week he came on to say, “We gave away too many penalties. I can't stand it anymore. If anyone gives away two penalties next week they won't be paid. I might not be back next week as I think I’m going to slash my wrists.” The guys damned if he does and damned if he doesn't.



Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16834

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

Danensian wrote: Richard Horne hasn't been in the job long enough to be considered in those terms. I don't necessarily subscribe to the common view which has developed in football that a group of players belong to a previous coach/manager and therefore must be replaced wholesale before an incoming manager/coach can be expected to make progress. There may be the odd player who doesn't fit in for whatever reason but in general professional players should be able to adapt to a new coaching style and a professional coach should be able to get what he wants from the players on hand. Rugby is a team game and the success of the team is not measured by the quality of individual players but by how they come together as a team and interact.



That is where the coach's skill comes in. One of the most successful football coaches was Brian Clough. His ability to take a group of fairly ordinary players in individual terms and turn them into a team capable of winning the then European Cup and then (with one or two significant additions to the squad) successfully defend it speaks volumes for his personality and methods. Bill Shankly at Liverpool was another who achieved a similar thing a couple of decades earlier.



So let us give Richard Horne time to establish himself in the job here and hopefully mould a team which will be better than the sum of its parts. The Dons are still in a play-off position and, given reasonable luck, will still be there after this weekend's round of matches. That we are in this uncertain position is disappointing to all of us and is entirely the fault of the players who largely could not stick to a plan and who's indiscipline lost us games which we should have won.



Good post.

But I disagree about the statement that RH hasn't been in post long enough to judge him ...

He will be given time ... I am still saying he should have shaken this team up and had them winning by now.

Good post.
But I disagree about the statement that RH hasn't been in post long enough to judge him ...
He will be given time ... I am still saying he should have shaken this team up and had them winning by now.
On that he has failed.



Thank God I'm an atheist.



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 6745

Hally , I have had a little break to consider your criticism of me & I will try to take them on board.

You make some good points as do others about Club Doncaster . Please try & not have digs at people who you do not agree with you .



We all feel passionate about DRLFC .



COYD Wanderer

100% League Network



Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm

Posts: 48910

Location: Doncaster

Moonshine wrote: Was this neccessary, really? Call a bloke out for his enthusiasm and turn into an attack and post about his Family in such a way JC on a bike what is this board becoming. I take it that the warning from one of the Mods does not apply to certain folk.



I'm still watching I'm still watching Keith Lard's Dog Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:19 pm

Posts: 8

Maybe my attitude would soften a little towards Carl, if he did away with the embarrassing dug out.



I cant believe that Doncaster Rovers for one minute would allow Gavin Baldwin to vent his frustration on a public forum, on a weekly basis about the team, the fans and Rovers finances.



I'm sure when Carl came up with the idea of the dugout he thought it would be a light hearted way to get himself in the spotlight and promote the club,..... which I have know problem with.

But time and time again the" Arh well " quote is rolled out and questions are diverted or only partially answered .



We know you cant tell us who earns what and who we are looking to sign, but there are certain relevant questions you can answer but choose not to.

If you don't like the questions then PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, knock this tripe on the head!!!!!!!!



We all have our own opinions about how the club is run , Carl's will differ from the fans as he has a different perspective and sees things behind the scenes which we as fans are not privy too.

All we as fans ask for is a little honesty and some accountability.



