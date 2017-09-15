hally's hot air wrote:
DM your loyalty and constant brown nosing is very admirable but your doing more harm to this club by standing by and accepting all the BS this club spouts! if carl was to go to your house and murder all your family you would still defend him in court!
I don't think DM is brown nosing, everyone has their own opinion.
Fact..... A CEO leads a business, he is charged with the overall day to day running of said business, he is responsible to the board and shareholders to make that business a success.
Fact.... As CEO his decisions govern weather he takes the credit or the criticism. That is why they are paid the money they are as the buck stops with them.
However that doesn't seem to be the case at Club Doncaster,
You have three years of mediocrity, blaming all and sundry for the teams short comings, instead of holding up your hands taking responsibility for your own poor decisions.
I’m not the brown-nosing type. Anyone who knows me personally will confirm that. In fact, as most of my past bosses would testify I can be a pain the backside due to my constantly asking pressing questions. My main objective is to get jobs done, not score brownie points along the way.
I agree with the first three points made by KLD with regards to the role of a CEO.
What poor decisions do you want Carl to hold his hands up to? I’ve got him down for making a blunder in appointing GT and for not improving attendances. His other business decisions seem to be doing okay as the finances of the club are sound.
Do you want him to take responsibility for everything that happens on the pitch, week-in, week-out? If it was his responsibility, he’d be the coach. The coach has to be left to get on with the job he’s employed to do.
With regards to Carl’s specific job description, should he have sacked Paul Cooke sooner? Was GT allowed to stay too long? Should he have already sacked Richard Horne?
It appears that to me that the only way the club could have possibly stopped our decline over the last three years would have been to have changed the coach with more regularity but I’d question whether that is the right or fair thing to do.
I understand that people get frustrated by some of the things on ITD. I understand that Carl doesn’t answer questions as effectively as he might. How would we react if every week he came on to say, “We gave away too many penalties. I can't stand it anymore. If anyone gives away two penalties next week they won't be paid. I might not be back next week as I think I’m going to slash my wrists.” The guys damned if he does and damned if he doesn't.
We need to cut him a bit of slack, show some compassion. We need to help him to do a better job, not castigate him as a villain. We need to work with him, not against him. Club Doncaster are happy with Carl, let’s all work together for the greater good and try to help the club we love get to where we want it to be.