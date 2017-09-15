WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where have all the posters gone?

Re: Where have all the posters gone?
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:00 am
Moonshine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2798
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
hally's hot air wrote:
An attack? and a post about his family? I can't tell wether your saying that tongue in cheek or your the biggest drama queen that's ever lived! nothing in my last post was meant to be personal I was just trying to get across everybody should have a breaking point and for quite a few fans its already happened, I get the feeling you wont be happy until you've hounded out all the new and negative posters and there's just the 3 of you again agreeing with everything the club do!


Agreeing with what the club do. :D Really? You need to check out a few things my friend.

My breaking point was the display last Sunday.
Re: Where have all the posters gone?
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:27 am
Danensian

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 42
Stand-Offish wrote:
The only real difference between us and Whitehaven is that they have won half a dozen tight games.
Whereas we have shaved the odd one.

Nothing really, apart from style, has changed between GT and RH.
The results haven't much.
So you could argue that it IS the team.
But you could also argue that RH is no better than GT.
.


Richard Horne hasn't been in the job long enough to be considered in those terms. I don't necessarily subscribe to the common view which has developed in football that a group of players belong to a previous coach/manager and therefore must be replaced wholesale before an incoming manager/coach can be expected to make progress. There may be the odd player who doesn't fit in for whatever reason but in general professional players should be able to adapt to a new coaching style and a professional coach should be able to get what he wants from the players on hand. Rugby is a team game and the success of the team is not measured by the quality of individual players but by how they come together as a team and interact.

That is where the coach's skill comes in. One of the most successful football coaches was Brian Clough. His ability to take a group of fairly ordinary players in individual terms and turn them into a team capable of winning the then European Cup and then (with one or two significant additions to the squad) successfully defend it speaks volumes for his personality and methods. Bill Shankly at Liverpool was another who achieved a similar thing a couple of decades earlier.

So let us give Richard Horne time to establish himself in the job here and hopefully mould a team which will be better than the sum of its parts. The Dons are still in a play-off position and, given reasonable luck, will still be there after this weekend's round of matches. That we are in this uncertain position is disappointing to all of us and is entirely the fault of the players who largely could not stick to a plan and who's indiscipline lost us games which we should have won.
Re: Where have all the posters gone?
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:36 am
Keith Lard's Dog

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:19 pm
Posts: 5
I don't think anyone is making a personal attack ,
I have nothing against CH personally ,my criticism is purely from a sustainable business point of view.

I think people are just cheesed off at how the club is limping from one season to the next with no direction and a Nero like CEO who fiddles while Doncaster RLFC burns.

I fear the club will never get those fans lost to the game back ,as interest in rugby league is dying due to the constant moving of the goal post to favour expansion teams.

The facts don't lie ,we have a hard core support numbering in the low hundreds ,it says it all when we cant even fill a mini bus to travel to away games.

CH spoke about our travelling support to York, but lets face it ,York is easily accessible by train and has some nice hostelries to sample on your way to the game ,that is a one off.
Most games see us take ten to twenty fans if we are lucky and that includes the players families.
That should tell Club Doncaster all they need to know.
