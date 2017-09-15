Stand-Offish wrote: The only real difference between us and Whitehaven is that they have won half a dozen tight games.

Whereas we have shaved the odd one.



Nothing really, apart from style, has changed between GT and RH.

The results haven't much.

So you could argue that it IS the team.

But you could also argue that RH is no better than GT.

.

Richard Horne hasn't been in the job long enough to be considered in those terms. I don't necessarily subscribe to the common view which has developed in football that a group of players belong to a previous coach/manager and therefore must be replaced wholesale before an incoming manager/coach can be expected to make progress. There may be the odd player who doesn't fit in for whatever reason but in general professional players should be able to adapt to a new coaching style and a professional coach should be able to get what he wants from the players on hand. Rugby is a team game and the success of the team is not measured by the quality of individual players but by how they come together as a team and interact.That is where the coach's skill comes in. One of the most successful football coaches was Brian Clough. His ability to take a group of fairly ordinary players in individual terms and turn them into a team capable of winning the then European Cup and then (with one or two significant additions to the squad) successfully defend it speaks volumes for his personality and methods. Bill Shankly at Liverpool was another who achieved a similar thing a couple of decades earlier.So let us give Richard Horne time to establish himself in the job here and hopefully mould a team which will be better than the sum of its parts. The Dons are still in a play-off position and, given reasonable luck, will still be there after this weekend's round of matches. That we are in this uncertain position is disappointing to all of us and is entirely the fault of the players who largely could not stick to a plan and who's indiscipline lost us games which we should have won.