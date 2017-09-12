Post a reply



Good point Rupertbear.



After all the pre season hype from CH about " the largest budget ","going for promotion" ,"we need to get out of this division bla bla bla the season has been an embarrassing failure.

We need to face facts, we are a poor team in a poor division where the standard of rugby is bordering on amateur and we are still only a mid table side.

A team that snatches defeat from the hand of victory, with a CEO that is only too happy to tell loyal fans that its wrong to criticize when they have paid their hard earned cash to watch games thrown away through silly penalties and lack of discipline.



Crowds are dropping as people find other things to do on a Sunday, than pay £15 to watch paint dry.



I have held a season ticket since the great days at Tattersfield, but chose to pay as I went this year.

That is something I have not regretted , even though I have attended all but two home games this year , i will be doing the same next year unless I am convinced other wise.



GT was appointed as he was "The man with the knowledge of the division" and what did he bring............Poor player recruitment, boring rugby and disappointed.

CH said it was GT's team and he had nothing to do with the selection but as I see it he was the man who appointed the man that was going to ensure our trips to the rugby wilderness would be short lived.



Now all we receive is the drivel from "The dugout".



For the love of God please knock this tripe on the head because you are turning the club in to a laughing stock.

Excuse after excuse and never a straight answer given, then calling fans for voicing an opinion.

I think a job in politics beckons Mr Hall when his tenure in RL is over ,which with any luck will be after next weeks game.



Club Doncaster need to look at the Dons and decide if they want the club to move forward with a new CEO or leave it to die a slow painful death under the currant one.

Carl thanks for all you have done ,but it really is time to go. Stand-Offish

I like Carl ... what I question is his judgement.

I don't want him to go, I want him to stay.

But we really do need to pick better coaches ... I mean, if we got a good one, he may stay years and get us to where we want to be.

At the risk of banging on ... we haven't had a stand out coach since Ellery and possibly Paul Cooke.



Get bloody John Kear in. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



I don't think anyone dislikes carl and he does take a lot of flak but most of that is brought on by himself, just look at some of his statements and targets over the last couple of years and tell me how many of those he has hit? The weekly ITD episodes are just cringeworthy with him waffling rubbish whilst somehow blaming everybody else but him, we are a broken unattractive club and attendances will only fall until something is done about it. Keith Lard's Dog Stevo's Armpit

I will reserve judgement on RH as this is not his team and i think he deserves a season with his own players.

However looking forward, where are the next generation of supporters coming from, the clubs fan base is shrinking rapidly.

The highlights reels of the games are disheartening as we see undoubtably the best stadium in the league 95% empty, surely we can follow York and get a regular 1000 fans coming through the gate.



I enjoy a beer or two around York every now and again with work colleagues and have attended two of their home games this year when the Dons have had a free weekend or been away at the back of beyond .

They seem to go the extra mile to put bums on seats offering two for one deals and generating a good atmosphere , something that is lacking at the KM



We need to encourage more spectators and sponsors ,do we actually have anyone other than CH and his cronies in the boxes on match days?



What is wrong with giving the empty hospitality boxes to companies free or at a small charge and who knows we may pick up one or two additional sponsors along the way.



With further expansion teams muted to be joining the competition i fear we will rot and fester in this division until such a time as Club Doncaster see fit to cut us loose.



I know sports fans from the town are a fickle bunch but why the hell cant a town as big as Doncaster attract more than 500 people to watch the greatest game of all in what are fantastic facilities.



That question can only be answered by the stay away fans.

Over to you Carl Double Movement

I would urge Keith Lard's Dog to write to Carl personally and ask the questions to the man directly. I did and received replies to my concerns.



Here's an interesting quote from a York fan on their forum:



2017 Average including challenge cup games is 795, average including challenge cup last season (including the big crowd vs Acorn) was 725.



For this season I'm using the crowd figures given in the programme:



Egremont Rangers (CC) - 635



South Wales Ironmen - 752



Rochdale Hornets (CC) - 652



North Wales Crusaders - 709



Doncaster RLFC - 1012



Barrow Raiders (CC) - 904



Coventry Bears - 902



I don't know the ins and outs of what went on before, but I think it shows what can be achieved when everyone works together. Onwards and upwards. Double Movement

